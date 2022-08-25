Vail Jazz Workshop Alumnus David Wong: “You have to do the homework”

David Wong is one of the Vail Jazz Workshop alumni returning in September.

r.r. jones/Courtesy photo

IF YOU GO... What: Live music by Vail Jazz Workshop Alumni Where: The Jazz Tent at the Arrabelle and the Hythe Grand Ballroom in Lionshead When: Sept. 1&3 as Sextet, Sept. 2-5 in various ensembles Cost: Individual/multi-session ticket prices vary More Info: Visit VailJazz.org/vail-jazz-party

Editor’s Note: Over the past 27 years, more than 300 teenage musicians have been transformed by the Vail Jazz Workshop. Many have become professional musicians, including six returning to Vail this Labor Day weekend to perform as the Alumni Sextet during the Vail Jazz Party. Vail Jazz shares their stories here.

Spontaneity, improvisation, collaboration: the qualities of a great jazz performance often overshadow the roles education, practice and precision play for a skilled jazz musician.

David Wong, a ’99 alumnus of the Vail Jazz Workshop, urges young performers to relish their student years, and to “do the homework” necessary to build a solid music foundation.

Wong was raised in Greenwich Village, New York. Opportunities to absorb a range of music abounded: he lived in the same building as the Knickerbocker Jazz Club. His aunt, an accomplished pianist and music teacher, had students like Lin-Manuel Miranda and future composer Bobby Lopez. She had a significant impact on musical theater as well as on her nephew, David.

Before settling on the bass, Wong played violin as a youngster, but he did not invest in the study needed to succeed. “I took weekly lessons, but my mother didn’t make me practice, so I didn’t,” he said. What he was doing was constantly listening to music. “My brother had CDs like “Porgy & Bess,” Miles [Davis]’s “Kind of Blue,” and Bill Evans. And my mom had LPs like [John Coltrane’s] “Giant Steps” and “Blues and the Abstract Truth,” by Oliver Nelson. So, before playing bass, I had fallen in love with jazz music.”

His mom may not have enforced violin practice, but she did require her son to pursue music; she sweetened the deal by renting 13-year-old Wong his first bass, which she carried home through the city, sans case. “Years later, when I attended the Vail Workshop, John Clayton [the Workshop’s education director] talked about how the ‘instrument chooses you,’ how our personalities are drawn to certain instruments,” he said. Fortuitously, the bass had found Wong.

Wong attended the prestigious La Guardia High School for Music & Art, in New York City. “I hadn’t played the bass long enough to audition, so I got in on the violin and played that my first year. Before and after class and during breaks, I would run to the bass section and ask the players if I could pick up the bass. I was hooked,” he said.

In high school, Wong attended summer music camps: Skidmore Jazz Institute, Hartwick Music Camp, and of course, the Vail Jazz Workshop during his junior year. “My mentor at La Guardia wanted to make sure that you would come back after Vail Jazz and contribute to the band. He didn’t want a senior to just head off to college; he wanted his money’s worth!”

This summer, Wong will appear as part of the Alumni Sextet during the 28th Annual Vail Jazz Festival’s Labor Day Party. Spanning Sept. 1-5, the Party features an all-star lineup along with guest appearances from this year’s Vail Jazz Workshop students.

Wong reflects on his time as a Workshop attendee in advance of returning to Vail. Then as now, the Vail Jazz Workshop had the reputation of being life-changing for young musicians. “I knew who the instructors were — John Clayton [bass], Jeff Hamilton [drums], and all those other guys. I had worked with Terell [Stafford, trumpet] at LaGuardia. To work so closely with guys of that caliber at such a young age: I loved it,” he said.

Wong teaches these days and tells his students how on the first day of the Workshop, Clayton said, “Go home and burn your Real Book” — the compilation of jazz standards that is a touchstone for budding performers. “One of the tenets of the Workshop,” Wong said, “is to set aside sheet music and use your ears. I was intimidated, but I appreciate how that trained me to listen.”

He also appreciated the instructors’ insights. “I remember John put so much emphasis on how we talk to one another. How you say something is just as important as what you mean to say. I appreciated his perspectives,” Wong said.

That summer, Wong had the chance to play with Jeff Hamilton. “I sat in and played Cherokee; we were just jamming. I’d obviously never played with a drummer of that caliber. It was incredibly easy in one way, and the hardest thing in another way,” he said.

Echoing other Workshop graduates, Wong marvels at the impact this immersive experience has on attendees. “When you’re that young and get to be around serious musicians of this stature, it’s going to raise the level of your playing.”

Although he will meet and perform with this year’s class of Workshop students, Wong offers some advance advice: “Do your homework. Be prepared. The more work you do beforehand, the more you can get out of the experience.” He also urges students to be open-minded through the Workshop. “That caliber of experience and playing and teaching, just soak it in. Believe that they know what they’re talking about. They have your best interests at heart,” he said.