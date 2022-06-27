Vail Lacrosse Shootout gets underway

The Vail Lacrosse Shootout is three days deep after Monday's action, where zenmasters, supermasters and grandmasters champions were crowned.

Vail Lacrosse Shootout/Courtesy photo

The Elder Statesman have been ruling the roost during the Vail Lacrosse Tournament’s first two days.

The supermaster (40-plus) division at the 50th annual Vail lacrosse classic has been all Statesman, who outscored their opponents 24-2 in Saturday’s first two games before a 17-3 dismantling of WestFax Brewing — last year’s runner-ups — on Sunday. They are set to face The Silver Oysters-Lax Gear in the finals.

The three-time defending Statesman have a special mission in traveling from upstate New York. According to the Jim Soran’s Shootout Program preview, they’re playing in honor of two special teammates who have since passed away: Sean Fox, the original captain of the team and one of many Hobart and William Smith players to win four straight national championships, and John Zulberti, a former Syracuse University star.

One of their team’s key players this year is goalie Anthony Katagas, the Academy-award winning producer of “12 Years a Slave” who was also captain of the Greece national team at the 2018 World Lacrosse Championships.

In the Zenmasters (60-plus), Eldest Statesmen and Mr. Boh (formerly called Moyers Lacrosse) — will compete for the trophy after beating the Navy Old Goats 12-2. The mid-Atlantic-based Mr. Boh team is making its 30th appearance at the tournament.

Vail Shootout Schedule High school boys and girls (U19): June 27–30 Zenmasters (60 and over): June 25–27 Grandmasters (50 and over): June 25–27 Supermasters (40 and over): June 25–27 Elite men and women: July 1–4 Men’s masters (30 and over): July 1–3

Tournament organizers Jim and David Soran’s South High Alumni fell to the Eldest Statesman 15-5 on Saturday and lost to Peak Masters 9-2 on Sunday.

The Elder Statesman name couldn’t hold on in the Grandmasters (50-plus), however, as WestFax Brewing, with a roster of recent supermaster’s “graduates” came out on top over the perennial favorite Statesman 18-6 on Sunday. They will face Los Viejos de Tejas in the final.

The Vail Lacrosse Shootout is underway and free and open to the public to watch.

The U19 action got underway on Monday, with Vail’s Stash lacrosse falling to Hero’s White 16-0 in the opening game of pool play for U19 girls. Hero’s White’s roster is comprised mostly of rising seniors, many of whom are already committed to Division I and II schools.

“I am so incredibly proud of our girls for not backing down from today’s game,” Stash coach Katie Clinnin stated in an email. Clinnin’s team plays Puget Sound, the sixth-ranked team in the tournament, tomorrow. Admission to the tournament is free and open to the public. For more information, go to VailLacrosse.com .