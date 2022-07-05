 Vail Lacrosse Shootout wraps up | VailDaily.com
Vail Lacrosse Shootout wraps up

50th anniversary ends on a high note

The 50th annual Vail Lacrosse Shootout wrapped up its men's and women's elite divisions on July 4.
Vail Lacrosse Shootout/Courtesy photo

The 50th anniversary of the Vail Lacrosse Shootout ended on a high note with exciting title matches in the men’s and women’s elite divisions.

Win or Booze defeated 5th Beers in the women’s elite division championship at the Vail Lacrosse Shootout.
Vail Lacrosse Shootout/Courtesy photo

Win or Booze made amends for their 2021 second-place finish by taking down 5th Beers 10-4. Despite being ahead by just two points at half time, Win or Booze won 10 out of 15 draws, slowly pulling away via a distinct possession advantage.

Vail Lacrosse Shootout/Courtesy photo

On the men’s side Team Vestria/Lacrossewear reclaimed their spot with a 10-8 win over Lowkey Boys, who stayed close with hustle and a few two-point goals.

The 50th annual Vail Lacrosse Shootout wrapped on July 4 as Team Vestria/Lacrossewear won the men’s elite title.
Vail Lacrosse Shootout/Courtesy photo

Vail’s representative in the men’s elite, 10th Mountain Lacrosse, finished the tournament with a 6-5 win over Rocky Mountain Rogue, placing 12th in the final standings.

Vail Lacrosse Shootout/Courtesy photo

Women’s elite final standings

  1. Win or Booze
  2. 5th Beers
  3. Australia
  4. Front Range
  5. Renegades
  6. HULC
  7. CO Laxers
  8. Ripsaw
  9. SkyFire

All Tournament Team

Attack
Bailey Zerr-Tremaroli, Front Range Lax Baille-Rose Keenan, Australia
Heidi Colford, CO Laxers
Adde Hollander, Renegades

Midfield
Leah Rubino, Win or Booze Ali Bryant, SkyFire
Emily Wadds, Ripsaw Rachel Bernard, Ripsaw

Defense
Sarah Brown, 5th Beers Lucinda Silvestri, Australia

Goalie
Elle Crawford

MVP
Ella Squib, Win or Booze

Coach Award
Michelle Davies, Australia

Men’s elite final standings

  1. Team Vestria/Lacrossewear
  2. Lowkey Boys
  3. DLL Oysters
  4. Black Seals
  5. Silver Bullets
  6. Texas Forever
  7. FCA
  8. Mohawk Tile
  9. Rocky Mountain Rogue
  10. Nut Chasers
  11. Sons of Joe
  12. 10th Mountain Lacrosse 13. Big Green Herd

All Tournament Team

Attack
Timmy Kelly, FCA
Erik Dickenson, Lowkey Boys
Cam Mule, Team Vestria/Lacrossewear

Midfield
Sean Lullary, Team Vestria/Lacrossewear Zach Rimbery, DLL Oysters
Sean Traynor, Black Seals

Faceoff
Grant Evans, Team Vestria/Lacrossewear

Defense
Kenny Brower, Team Vestria/Lacrossewear Jordan Hendry, Big Green Herd

LSM
Greg Campisi

Goalie
Ryan Laplante, DLL Oysters

MVP
Mick Lee, Goalie, Team Vestria/Lacrossewear

