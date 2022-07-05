Vail Lacrosse Shootout wraps up
50th anniversary ends on a high note
The 50th anniversary of the Vail Lacrosse Shootout ended on a high note with exciting title matches in the men’s and women’s elite divisions.
Win or Booze made amends for their 2021 second-place finish by taking down 5th Beers 10-4. Despite being ahead by just two points at half time, Win or Booze won 10 out of 15 draws, slowly pulling away via a distinct possession advantage.
On the men’s side Team Vestria/Lacrossewear reclaimed their spot with a 10-8 win over Lowkey Boys, who stayed close with hustle and a few two-point goals.
Vail’s representative in the men’s elite, 10th Mountain Lacrosse, finished the tournament with a 6-5 win over Rocky Mountain Rogue, placing 12th in the final standings.
Women’s elite final standings
- Win or Booze
- 5th Beers
- Australia
- Front Range
- Renegades
- HULC
- CO Laxers
- Ripsaw
- SkyFire
All Tournament Team
Attack
Bailey Zerr-Tremaroli, Front Range Lax Baille-Rose Keenan, Australia
Heidi Colford, CO Laxers
Adde Hollander, Renegades
Midfield
Leah Rubino, Win or Booze Ali Bryant, SkyFire
Emily Wadds, Ripsaw Rachel Bernard, Ripsaw
Defense
Sarah Brown, 5th Beers Lucinda Silvestri, Australia
Goalie
Elle Crawford
MVP
Ella Squib, Win or Booze
Coach Award
Michelle Davies, Australia
Men’s elite final standings
- Team Vestria/Lacrossewear
- Lowkey Boys
- DLL Oysters
- Black Seals
- Silver Bullets
- Texas Forever
- FCA
- Mohawk Tile
- Rocky Mountain Rogue
- Nut Chasers
- Sons of Joe
- 10th Mountain Lacrosse 13. Big Green Herd
All Tournament Team
Attack
Timmy Kelly, FCA
Erik Dickenson, Lowkey Boys
Cam Mule, Team Vestria/Lacrossewear
Midfield
Sean Lullary, Team Vestria/Lacrossewear Zach Rimbery, DLL Oysters
Sean Traynor, Black Seals
Faceoff
Grant Evans, Team Vestria/Lacrossewear
Defense
Kenny Brower, Team Vestria/Lacrossewear Jordan Hendry, Big Green Herd
LSM
Greg Campisi
Goalie
Ryan Laplante, DLL Oysters
MVP
Mick Lee, Goalie, Team Vestria/Lacrossewear