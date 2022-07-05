Vail Lacrosse Shootout wraps up

The 50th annual Vail Lacrosse Shootout wrapped up its men's and women's elite divisions on July 4.

Vail Lacrosse Shootout/Courtesy photo

The 50th anniversary of the Vail Lacrosse Shootout ended on a high note with exciting title matches in the men’s and women’s elite divisions.

Win or Booze defeated 5th Beers in the women’s elite division championship at the Vail Lacrosse Shootout.

Vail Lacrosse Shootout/Courtesy photo

Win or Booze made amends for their 2021 second-place finish by taking down 5th Beers 10-4. Despite being ahead by just two points at half time, Win or Booze won 10 out of 15 draws, slowly pulling away via a distinct possession advantage.

Vail Lacrosse Shootout/Courtesy photo

On the men’s side Team Vestria/Lacrossewear reclaimed their spot with a 10-8 win over Lowkey Boys, who stayed close with hustle and a few two-point goals.

The 50th annual Vail Lacrosse Shootout wrapped on July 4 as Team Vestria/Lacrossewear won the men’s elite title.

Vail Lacrosse Shootout/Courtesy photo

Vail’s representative in the men’s elite, 10th Mountain Lacrosse, finished the tournament with a 6-5 win over Rocky Mountain Rogue, placing 12th in the final standings.

Vail Lacrosse Shootout/Courtesy photo

Women’s elite final standings

Win or Booze 5th Beers Australia Front Range Renegades HULC CO Laxers Ripsaw SkyFire

All Tournament Team

Attack

Bailey Zerr-Tremaroli, Front Range Lax Baille-Rose Keenan, Australia

Heidi Colford, CO Laxers

Adde Hollander, Renegades

Midfield

Leah Rubino, Win or Booze Ali Bryant, SkyFire

Emily Wadds, Ripsaw Rachel Bernard, Ripsaw

Defense

Sarah Brown, 5th Beers Lucinda Silvestri, Australia

Goalie

Elle Crawford

MVP

Ella Squib, Win or Booze

Coach Award

Michelle Davies, Australia

Men’s elite final standings

Team Vestria/Lacrossewear Lowkey Boys DLL Oysters Black Seals Silver Bullets Texas Forever FCA Mohawk Tile Rocky Mountain Rogue Nut Chasers Sons of Joe 10th Mountain Lacrosse 13. Big Green Herd

All Tournament Team

Attack

Timmy Kelly, FCA

Erik Dickenson, Lowkey Boys

Cam Mule, Team Vestria/Lacrossewear

Midfield

Sean Lullary, Team Vestria/Lacrossewear Zach Rimbery, DLL Oysters

Sean Traynor, Black Seals

Faceoff

Grant Evans, Team Vestria/Lacrossewear

Defense

Kenny Brower, Team Vestria/Lacrossewear Jordan Hendry, Big Green Herd

LSM

Greg Campisi

Goalie

Ryan Laplante, DLL Oysters

MVP

Mick Lee, Goalie, Team Vestria/Lacrossewear