Vail launches survey on housing and marketing

Daily file photo

Working with public opinion consultants from Magellan Strategies and Summit Information Services, the Vail Town Council is fielding a community survey to understand voter opinions regarding possible ballot questions for the town of Vail municipal election on Nov. 2.

The survey will measure opinions about a sales tax ballot question to fund the town’s residential housing programs and a separate lodging tax ballot question for Vail Local Marketing District year-round marketing efforts.

Community members will be able to participate in the survey through the following methods:

MMS Text Invitation: Some community members will receive a text with an image of the Town of Vail logo with an invitation to participate online.

Some community members will receive a text with an image of the Town of Vail logo with an invitation to participate online. Email: The town of Vail will send an email to its community newsletter database with a link to participate in the survey online.

Link: The link will also be posted on the town’s website at VailGov.com/survey so community members who do not receive a text or email can participate.

The survey will be open for community participation from July 16-25. The survey should take no longer than 10 minutes to complete and all responses will be strictly confidential.

This survey is part of the Town Council’s ongoing research evaluating a variety of funding options, including potential increases to the sales tax and/or lodging tax to sustain Vail’s long-term needs. Results from the polling will be presented to the Town Council at its Aug. 3 meeting to determine if there is enough support to move forward with any of the ballot options.

The Nov. 2 municipal election will include the selection of four members to the Vail Town Council. The election will be coordinated with Eagle County using a mail ballot.

For additional information, contact Suzanne Silverthorn in the communications department at 970-479-2115 or email ssilverthorn@vailgov.com .