Vail Legacy Days returns

Vail Legacy Weekend includes informative talks, a parade, documentaries and more.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Friday marks the 77th anniversary of the battle of Riva Ridge, a pivotal point during World War II for the members of the 10th Mountain Division, the Army’s winter warfare unit that trained at Camp Hale, which is south of what is now Vail Mountain.

To honor the 10th Mountain Division, Vail Mountain, the town of Vail and the Colorado Snowsports Museum are hosting Vail Legacy Days with a weekend full of informative talks, a parade, documentaries and a Blackhawk helicopter landing on the mountain if weather permits.

A quick history lesson on the battle of Riva Ridge: The mission had to be done at night to conceal the troops from the view of the German army, who were atop Riva Ridge. On Feb. 18, 1945, 700 men congregated on Riva Ridge while the rest of the division waited to take Mount Belvedere the next night. The soldiers carried heavy backpacks, known as rucksacks, filled with weapons, ammunition, climbing gear and provisions. In a stroke of luck, fog rolled in while the soldiers scaled the mountainside, hiding their position from the line of sight of the enemy.

The Colorado Snowsports Museum welcomes back David Little for its Tales of the 10th series from 4 to 5 p.m. on Friday. Little is the military historian for the Tenth Mountain Foundation.

“Riva Ridge and the battle of Mount Belvedere proved the concept that was the 10th Mountain Division. It also put the German army on notice that new soldiers, unlike any other they had encountered before, were entering the battle,” Little said.

Learn more about Tales of the 10th at SnowsportsMuseum.org .

After the Tales of the 10th, walk up Bridge Street to the base of Vail Mountain for the Legacy Parade at 6 p.m. Pepi’s Face trail will be emblazoned with the symbol of the 10th Mountain Division projected on the snow and skiers clad in the white camo worn by the soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division will ski down in a torchlight parade.

Once they’ve reached the bottom, the group will follow Bridge Street down to the iconic 10th Mountain Division statue near the Covered Bridge. Guests are invited to go to the Colorado Snowsports Museum where they can learn more about the history of these famous ski troopers.

You don’t have to have ties to the 10th Mountain Division to attend any of the events going on over the weekend, but sometimes bonds are made. Art Ensley heard about the Legacy Parade and attended one when he was visiting from Texas in January.

His dad had been a member of the 10th Mountain Division and was one of the few who had participated in every event for which the 10th is famous: The Kiska assault in Alaska, Camp Hale training, Camp Swift in Texas, all 114 days of combat in Italy, and Mount Mangart in Slovenia.

“My thanks to Pete Thompson and Pete Seibert Jr. for including me. I was planning on being a spectator and they surprised me and I quickly found myself in the white camo uniform and then in the jeep going down Bridge Street,” Ensley said.

The parade experience prompted Ensley to revisit the topic with his mother and siblings. Art Ensley’s father was Eugene D. Ensley, 10th Mountain Division, 87th Infantry Regiment. He was from Austin, CO a small town near Delta, CO in the western part of the state. So, he didn’t have to travel far to Camp Hale once he was drafted.

“My father learned how to ski from scratch at Camp Hale. They trained on snowshoes a lot, too. He said they would have competitions and the skiers would win when there was more open terrain and gliding, but the snowshoers would win when the terrain was more rugged, rocky or had dense trees,” Ensley said.

In looking at the memorabilia, Ensley said it was mesmerizing. “Your mind wants to put yourself in dad’s boots at some point in Italy. I never understood the pin that said “vires montesque vincimus,” (we conquer powers and mountains) and now it speaks volumes.”

Eugene Ensley died of lung cancer at the age of 48 in 1967 and even though Art jokes about his dad “not coming back and starting a ski area” like Pete Seibert, Sr. did, the elder Ensley was proud of his accomplishments.

“He and my mom were at Camp Hale when they took the flag down, and he attended as many reunions that were nearby as he could until he got sick with cancer. He cried when he couldn’t go to one of the reunions,” Ensley said.

You can learn more about the history beyond the battle of Riva Ridge and Mount Belvedere by going to the new documentary produced by local athlete and filmmaker Chris Anthony on Thursday night. “Mission Mount Mangart” tells the story of what the 10 th Mountain Division soldiers did after they left Italy.

“Mission Mt. Mangart“ movie poster/Courtesy photo



The documentary took Anthony seven years to gather bits of information to tie the whole timeline together, film footage and forge relationships that could help him fill in the story. It was shown at the Vilar Performing Arts Center to sellout crowds in early December, so jump on the opportunity to see the film while it is in town. It’s being shown at Vail Mountain School at 6:30 p.m. For tickets go to VMS.BookTix.com .

Other events that round out Vail Legacy Weekend include:

Saturday:

11 a.m. – Riva Ridge Memorial Ski Down – meet at Legacy Hut at top of Mountain Top Express (No. 4)

3:30 p.m. – Troopers Cup Race – Pepi’s Face at Vail Village

5:30 p.m. – Through the Lens Series: Riva Ridge talk with Chris Anthony at the Colorado Snowsports Museum

Sunday: