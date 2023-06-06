Vail Library kicks off summer with reading program, new StoryWalk book

Erin Stege's son Aidan helps install the latest book at Vail Public Library's StoryWalk in East Vail. “Whoever You Are” by Mem Fox will be available to be read at Big Horn Park in English and Spanish until mid-August.

Erin Stege/Courtesy photo

After being buried by snow for many months, Vail Public Library’s StoryWalk has a new book in time for summer. Kids and their families can now read “Whoever You Are” by Mem Fox (and illustrated by Leslie Staub) in both English and Spanish as they walk around the pond in East Vail’s Bighorn Park.

Erin Stege, the children’s library associate at Vail Public Library, said that because the panels are 3 feet tall, she was going weekly to uncover the panels with all the snow that Vail got this year. The 21 panels were completely buried come March when the new book was supposed to be unveiled. One week, when she went out, she recalled being unable to find nine of the panels.

“That was the first time that I know of that it was completely buried. It was crazy, but it means we had a great snow year,” Stege said. “And then in April, I had a whole bunch of Husky helpers from Battle Mountain come help me dig it out.”

While the timing was not as planned, the new book was rolled out right after Mother’s Day. And with a bit of serendipity, the new book and its messages ties in perfectly with this year’s national summer reading program theme: “All Together Now.” All the Eagle County libraries participate in this national reading program.

“We wanted a book that showed diversity in a way a child could understand,” Stege said.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The book was actually one that Cricket Plyman, the children’s librarian who retired last year, and Sandy Rivera, another Vail library associate, had previously selected.

“It’s a diverse book and it shows that no matter where you are, no matter where you live — their skin can be different, their homes may be different, their schools may be different — but their smiles are just like yours, their hearts are just like yours and they cry too,” Stege said, before reading one of her favorite lines from the book: “‘Smiles are the same, and hearts are just the same. Wherever they are, wherever you are, wherever we are, all over the world.'”

It’s a message that is particularly important to remember in the current climate, Stege added.

“I thought the book was a great way to show it where a child can understand with their mind,” she said. “Kids can see diversity in all the pages, and in the end, it’s all about love.”

A group of local kindergartners walks around Big Horn Park in East Vail to read the latest StoryWalk book. Erin Stege/ Courtesy Photo

Stege recently got to experience this firsthand when she took a group of local kindergarteners out to the StoryWalk to read them the book.

“It was really neat for them to see,” she said. “You could see that they were recognizing the theme that their lives may be different, their words may be different, but inside, their hearts are just like yours … joys are the same, love is the same, pain is the same and blood is the same.”

By the end, as the theme continues to repeat itself, Stege said the kindergarteners were even finishing the lines for her.

Never ask “What should we do this weekend?” again. Get a weekly rundown of all the best happenings in the Vail Valley sent to your inbox. Sign up here: VailDaily.com/newsletter

The StoryWalk also features a new panel, dedicated to Plyman, who was instrumental in bringing the activation to the East Vail park during the pandemic. When talking to the Vail Daily about her retirement, Plyman referred to it as her “swan song.”

Staying true to its original intentions, the StoryWalk offers a unique opportunity to both get kids outside and reading.

“It gets kids excited, they get to go around the pond and read it together as a group out loud, so you see that interaction,” Stege said.

The StoryWalk book, “Whoever You Are” by Mem Fox was illustrated by Leslie Staub and selected because of the way it approaches diversity. Erin Stege/Courtesy Photo

“Whoever You Are” will be on display in East Vail until around mid-August, at which time it will be replaced by “Read Island,” which was written by Nicole Magistro, the former owner of The Bookworm of Edwards.

As “Whoever You Are” remains in the park through summer, the Vail Public Library is also running programs and activities for kids in line with the “All Together Now” program. The summer reading program includes stories, reading clubs and special programs. Stege noted that the libraries in Avon, Eagle and Gypsum are also offering similar programming for kids this summer.

In Vail, the programming includes events around the community every Tuesday, starting June 6 with a trip to the Vail Fire Station for a tour. For the rest of the summer, the Tuesday events will also include tie-dye parties, yoga, a trip to the Walking Mountains Science Center, partnerships with Bravo! Vail, a foam party and more.

All of these are meant to be community-oriented, Stege said.

“There’s unity in community,” she added.