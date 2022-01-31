Vail local aims to win ice cream competition

Sarah Cochran, a 2011 Battle Mountain High School graduate, is aiming to earn the highest number of votes for Best Ice Cream in the annual readers’ poll in the Chicago Reader.

The Vail Valley is known for producing top athletes, many who are preparing for the Beijing Winter Olympics this week, but with all the culinary influences around here, it’s no surprise that some Vailites have developed epicurean excellence as well. Sarah Cochran is looking for your vote to help her win the gold, or at least recognition for her company called Ice Cream Girl Co.

Ice Cream Girl Co. is competing in the Best of Chicago readers’ poll put on by the Chicago Reader. The contest ends at 11 a.m. MST on Wednesday.

Sarah Cochran’s road to creating her own ice cream company started in high school. At age 15, Cochran was the youngest participant at the time in the Beaver Creek World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition in 2008 and won second place.

“We’d just moved from upstate New York, so I was adjusting the recipe to the altitude here,” Cochran said.

She made more than your basic chocolate chip cookie. Upon her aunt’s suggestion, she made a chocolate chip cookie with Kahlua and coffee.

“I learned so much doing that competition: how to scale a recipe, how to balance out the flavors, how to buy in bulk, managing time. I remember Ms. Wible let me use the commercial ovens at Battle Mountain High since I was trying to make 1,000 cookies in such a short amount of time,” Cochran said.

Cochran took all of Ms. Wible’s foods classes and ProStart classes at Battle Mountain High School before graduating in 2011. She received a scholarship from ProStart, which is a career and technical education program that unites the food industry with the classroom. Cochran went on to study Hospitality Administration at Cornell University. Her college essay was even titled “How a Chocolate Chip Cookie Changed My Life.”

At 15, Sarah Cochran competed in the Beaver Creek World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition in 2008 and won second place.

Cochran used to scoop ice cream at Mable Slab (now Sundae Artisan Ice Cream) near Bridge Street after school and found mentorship around the valley.

Theresa Jimenez Anders was the food and beverage director at the Vilar Performing Arts Center when Cochran needed some volunteer hours for the ProStart scholarship.

“Theresa took me under her wing for about two and a half years. Sometimes I still text her about things,” Cochran said.

Theresa’s husband, Paul Anders, is the executive chef at Sweet Basil and Mountain Standard and Cochran got some experience there, too. “It was there where I learned I wanted to be in the back of the house more, but everything helped me get to be the entrepreneur I am today,” Cochran said.

After graduating from Cornell in 2015, Cochran moved to Chicago and eventually ended up working at Girl and the Goat, a restaurant created by “Iron Chef” and “Top Chef” TV star Stephanie Izard.

“I was making ice cream for all three of the restaurants Izard had at the time, and got the nick name The Ice Cream Girl, and it stuck,” Cochran said.

Cochran then took some time off to travel and discover where she wanted her culinary path to lead.



Cochran then took some time off to travel and discover where she wanted her culinary path to lead.

“I spent six months in Europe and six months in Southeast Asia discovering new flavors and new types of ice cream to make. Then COVID hit,” Cochran said.

When she returned, she bought a Kitchen Aid mixer and an ice cream maker and after perfecting a few recipes, started an Instagram account and began taking orders. Today much of her business comes from word-of-mouth.

Cochran’s flavors are always changing. This month her January flavors are titled, “Raisin a Glass to 2022” and is a spin on a traditional rum raisin. There is also “Let’s Get Fizz-ical” which is a champagne sorbet with citrus notes. She takes suggestions on social media, too.

Cochran creates new flavors each month and uses seasonal ingredients, like this vanilla and homemade strawberry jam swirl with homemade graham crackers that came out this summer.

Cochran credits her drive to succeed at business and be creative to the mentors and teachers in the Vail Valley.

“It’s weird looking back and seeing how all the dots connect. It didn’t happen in a straight line or perfectly, but everything I did in Vail led me to the next step,” Cochran said. “I’m living out my dream.”

