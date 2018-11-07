Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council seeking four new members

VAIL — The town of Vail is seeking qualified applicants to fill four vacant positions that exist on the Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council. Applications for the council openings are due to the town by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7. The Vail Town Council will conduct interviews at its afternoon council meeting and make appointments to the council at its evening session on Tuesday, Dec. 18. The terms of the four at-large members shall be for two years from Jan. 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2020.

Persons interested in serving on the board may fill out the application online at https://tinyurl.com/vailvlmdac. Contact Matt Miano, economic development coordinator at 970-477-3417 or mmiano@vailgov.com with any questions or assistance on submittal requirements, including confirmation of property ownership.

The mission of the nine-member Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council is to market and promote Vail to attract overnight guests, primarily from May through October, creating economic vitality by increasing both the visitor base and sales tax revenues. To qualify, applicants must be an owner of real property or taxable personal property in Vail. Corporations or entities that own property within the town of Vail may forward a designee from their corporation or entity to be considered for the council. Meetings are currently held on the third Thursday of every month at 8:30 a.m.