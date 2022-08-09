Vail locals, some visitors gather at summer picnic

There was a long line for food Monday at Vail's second summer community picnic at Donovan Pavilion.

Scott Miller/Vail Daily

Summer Holm has been to any number of Vail Community Picnics. She noticed something different about Tuesday’s event.

“I hardly know anyone here,” Holm, a longtime resident, said. But Vi Brown, who’s lived in Vail longer than just about anyone, attends about every community event there is, and always has a warm greeting for those she hasn’t seen in ages and new friends, because everyone is one of Brown’s friends.

Members of the Vail Police Department ran the grills for Tuesday’s Vail Community picnic at the Donovan Pavilion.

Scott Miller/Vail Daily

Ken Willis, another longtime resident, said the picnics for him are also a chance to see people he hasn’t seen in a while. The picnics are also a chance to support the community, he added.

Tuesday’s picnic found people from the Vail Police Department running the grills, cooking up burgers, hot dogs and veggie burgers. There were also exhibits about the town’s new transportation program and how to combat invasive weeds, along with updates about the town’s events and other projects.

Mostly, though, the picnic was a chance to just get out and about on a fine summer afternoon in Vail.

For Samantha and Bryan Mack of Denver, the picnic was a chance to visit the place they were married nine years ago, and show their kids.

Lexi Horn is working on a six-month contract at Vail Health hospital, but she and her husband, Aric, took the chance to enjoy the picnic.

“We were at the last one (last month in East Vail),” Lexi Horn said. “We had the day off” and decided to come to Tuesday’s event.

The Horns are from Kansas, and unlikely to stick around much longer than Lexi’s contract — it’s pretty expensive here. But, both said the town is a nice place to be.

The food line stretched for more than an hour, and people were eating both inside and out, but Municipal Judge Buck Allen said he believes he’s seen bigger crowds at previous events.

Still, there seemed to be more kids and younger people at the gathering.

Longtime resident Kathryn Burch said she noticed a number of unfamiliar faces at the event.

Town Council member Jonathan Staufer said he noticed the same thing — a good thing in his view. Spending most of her time just outside the pavilion, Mayor Kim Langmaid agreed.

But folks weren’t at the picnic to ponder its significance. Most were there to link up with friends and neighbors. Coming out was important enough for Holm to cancel a Tuesday tee time so she could gather with old friends and make new ones.

For others, the lure was more simple.

“I didn’t have to cook,” Jean Sackbauer said, only half-jokingly.