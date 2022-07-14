Vail man charged with DUI after striking Vail police car

A Vail police vehicle sustained damage on its side when it was struck by a driver.

Courtesy photo

At 2:19 a.m. July 10, Vail Police arrested 30-year-old Vail resident Ryan Rice and booked Rice into the Eagle County Detention Center on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, careless driving and vehicular eluding.

Shortly before 2 a.m., two Vail officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 200 block of South Frontage Road East when their patrol car was struck on the driver’s side by a black Subaru compact sport utility vehicle driven by Rice. Both officers were seated in the patrol car and were not injured in the collision.

Rice briefly stopped in front of the original traffic stop before driving away at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to immediately contact Rice, who initially fled their contact efforts, stopping about one minute later. After an impaired driving investigation, officers determined that Rice was not safe to be operating the motor vehicle he had been driving. Rice was taken into custody without incident.

All offenders are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.