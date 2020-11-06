Vail market has new sales director for TurnKey Vacation Rentals

Jeff Kurtz



Business name: TurnKey Vacation Rentals

Location: Vail.

Date opened: 2013

Owner: TurnKey Vacation Rentals, Austin, Texas.

Contact information: Jeff Kurtz, jeff.kurtz@turnkeyvr.com.

What goods or services do you provide? We provide full service, in-town property management for vacation home owners who are looking to maximize their rental revenue and minimize the hassle of vacation home ownership. We also provide marketing support, listing your home on over 50 top vacation home sites including HomeAway, VRBO and our own website, http://www.turnkeyvr.com. You’ll harness our revenue management team’s knowledge of the Vail market to assure that you’ll command top dollar during peak times and fill at the right price when things are slower in town.

What’s new or exciting at your place? I recently took over the sales director role for Vail, Beaver Creek and Avon.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? We handle the on-site property management, the online listing and will help you realize your property management goals. We have the strength of a nationwide leader in vacation rentals and combine it with boots on the ground right here in town.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? Our customers are both homeowners and guests. For homeowners we offer a “soup to nuts” solution to the management of their vacation home. We work together with the homeowner to set goals and are transparent along the way towards meeting/exceeding these goals.

For our guests, we offer the finest vacation homes available and support them with reliable cleaning services, seamless booking, contactless check in, along with safety and security during their stay. Our on-site team is here to handle anything that comes up that requires extra attention.

Tell us a little about your background, education, and experience: I’m originally from the East Coast and have lived in Edwards for more than 25 years. I’ve held many hospitality and sales positions along the way — most recently the Director of Sales & Marketing for Epic Mountain Express.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? It’s too soon to say but in the world of vacation rentals, I imagine it won’t take long!