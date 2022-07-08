Vail marketing board seeks three new members

The Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council is seeking three new members.

Daily archive photo

The town of Vail is seeking qualified applicants to fill three vacancies on the Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council. The vacancies are mid-term positions available from Aug. 2 and expiring Dec. 31, 2022.

The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 27. The Vail Town Council will conduct interviews for the council appointments during its afternoon meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The mission of the nine-member Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council is to market and promote Vail to attract overnight guests primarily from May through October, creating economic vitality by increasing both the visitor base and sales tax revenue.

To qualify, an applicant must be an owner of real property or taxable personal property in Vail. Corporations or entities that own property within the town of Vail may forward a designee from their corporation or entity to be considered for the advisory council.

Meetings are currently held on the third Thursday of every month at 8:30 a.m. Those interested in serving on the VLMDAC should complete the application form at VLMDAC Application .

For more information, email Liz Gladitsch, in the Vail Economic Development Department, lgladitsch@vailgov.com .