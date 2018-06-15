Vail Marriott hosting fifth annual ‘Complex Knee Symposium’ this weekend

VAIL — The Steadman Philippon Research Institute and Smith & Nephew have joined to present the 2018 Vail International Complex Knee Symposium, a three-day event that began Thursday, June 14, and concludes Saturday, June 16, at the Marriott Mountain Resort and the research institute headquarters in Vail.

This annual conference, now in its fifth year, is considered the premier international complex knee course. It covers topics related to complex knee surgeries, and many of the modern anatomic-based surgical procedures being demonstrated were developed and refined in the Steadman Philippon Research Institute labs in Vail.

"Our first four events were tremendous successes and we look forward to making this fifth symposium a special one," said Dr. Robert LaPrade, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer at Steadman Philippon Research Institute and orthopedic complex knee and sports medicine surgeon at The Steadman Clinic. "It keeps getting better every year.

"The faculty at this year's course represents possibly the most prestigious group of internationally acclaimed sports medicine faculty ever assembled. Once again, we have representatives from six different continents and faculty members from throughout the world attending and participating in our symposium."

"The (symposium) agenda is aggressively jam-packed with lectures and live surgical demonstrations," said LaPrade, who along with Dr. Lars Engebretsen, M.D., Ph.D., head of medicine and science at the International Olympic Committee's Scientific and Medical Department, co-chairs the event. "Those in attendance will have the unique opportunity to learn about the latest and greatest evidence-based practices for complex knee injuries."

Together with Smith & Nephew, Steadman Philippon Research Institute has put together this group of speakers and presenters who are at the forefront of research and surgery in complex knee issues.

"We are very proud of our involvement in the fifth annual (symposium)," said Scott Schaffner, senior vice president of global marketing for Smith & Nephew Sports Medicine.

"Supporting health care professionals through medical education is a fundamental priority for our organization. We recognize that (the symposium) represents a unique event to support our educational goals, and we greatly appreciate our ongoing partnership with (the research institute) in the annual presentation of this outstanding event."

Dr. Marc J. Philippon, M.D., managing partner of The Steadman Clinic and co-chair of Steadman Philippon Research Institute, was the featured distinguished faculty lecturer on the symposium's first day. His presentation was "How the hip (and FAI: femoroacetabular impingement) affects the knee and leads to knee injuries."

For further information on the symposium, email lsampson@sprivail.org.