Vail Marriott in Lionshead Village announces $25 million renovation

VAIL — The Vail Marriott Mountain Resort has launched an approximately $25 million renovation this summer. Work includes changes to guest rooms and meeting spaces. The work is expected to be finished by the 2018/2019 ski season.

"With this extensive reimagination, we are looking to infuse Vail's charm throughout the resort and truly connect guests with the destination; the designers have captured the perfect Vail vacation vibe," General Manager Jonathan Brownlee said. "It's going to be an epic re-discovery for guests, further elevating their experience for the ultimate mountain getaway. It will be a much more modern and chic design that still embraces Vail's outdoor lifestyle."

The redesign by the Simeone Deary Design Group was inspired by Swiss Chalet architecture and small European towns. Contemporary rustic architecture with accents of modern mid-century pieces will take center stage. Guest room bathrooms will feature upgraded finishes, including gray rift-cut oak vanities with green marble counter tops and matte black metal accents, porcelain tile floors and walls, and polished chrome hardware.

With the rooms being introduced this summer and finalized in September 2018, the entire first phase of the renovation will debut with the launch of the redesigned Grand Ballroom, Grand Foyer and Colorado Ballroom totaling 25,000 square feet of meeting space. This will include a new outdoor veranda featuring a bar, fire features and private settees.

"We're incredibly proud that within Marriott's Resort portfolio, this property continues to be at the pinnacle when it comes to guest satisfaction," said Brownlee. "Being a landmark hotel for the Vail Valley, with the greatest number of rooms, largest ballroom and most function space under roof, we are extremely excited to reposition the resort to better compete in the greater mountain luxury space."