Vail may go beyond what’s in state’s plastics legislation

The Vail Town Council approved a ban on plastic grocery bags that went into effect in 2015. A state law will allow local governments to expand state bans on bans and containers, and increase per-bag fees.

Vail’s two large grocery stores have since 2015 stopped offering plastic shopping bags to customers. A recent state law may allow the town to go further.

The first portion of a 2021 law called the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. That part of the law imposes a 10-cent fee on all plastic and paper bags, although local governments can raise that fee.

By the numbers 2: Stores — the large grocers — affected by Vail's current plastic bag ban

10 cents: Current fee for disposable paper bags at those stores

4.5 million: Number of plastic bags the grocery stores gave away before the 2015 ban

$43,000: Bag fees collected in 2021

The law applies to large grocery and retail stores, but restaurants and Colorado-only stores with three or fewer locations are excluded.

The fee will be split between stores and local governments. Local governments will receive 60% of the fees to implement and enforce the law, as well as fund recycling, composting, waste diversion programs and education.

The law expands on Jan. 1, 2024, when a ban on plastic carryout bags goes into effect for large grocery and retail stores. The law also imposes a ban on polystyrene food containers and cups. That ban affects all restaurants and schools.

As of July 1, 2024, municipalities and counties can enact and enforce more stringent laws than state law.

The law exempts packaging used for medical products including drugs, medical devices, or dietary supplements.

Vail Town Council members during their Sept. 6 meeting said the new law could enable the town to expand its current bag ban.

Vail Environmental Sustainability Director Kristen Bertuglia said the town will create a committee of people potentially affected by the new law, and may explore legislation to ban all single-use plastics including water bottles or eating utensils.

Mayor Kim Langmaid said it might be helpful for the town to put together a resource guide for businesses making the switch from plastic. That way business owners wouldn’t have to search on their own.

Bertuglia said her department this summer has an intern who’s doing just that. She noted there are more options available today than just a few years ago.

Bertuglia added that town officials will consult the Vail Economic Advisory Council on future changes. Some of the new bag fees could help with the transition for small businesses, she said.

In a subsequent phone call, Matt Morgan, an owner of Vail’s Sweet Basil and Mountain Standard restaurants, said those establishments have already largely eliminated plastic to-go containers and bags.

Council member Jonathan Staufer said the town’s goal should be to eliminate single-use plastic by the time the entire state law takes effect.

“Possibilities are out there,” Staufer said. “We should explore (them).”