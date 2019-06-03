Vail meeting to focus on Vail Valley Drive safety measures

The town of Vail is inviting residents of the golf course neighborhood as well as cyclists, bike shops and other recreationists to an open house on Thursday, June 6, to review and collect ideas for safety improvements along Vail Valley Drive. The open house will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Vail Golf & Nordic Clubhouse, 1775 Sunburst Drive, with a short presentation beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The town is working with the consultant team of Roaring Engineering and Norris Design to identify options to improve safety along the stretch of roadway from Ford Park to Sunburst Drive. This three-quarter mile stretch of roadway has become increasingly dangerous due to the conflicts associated with the sharing of travel lanes by cars, buses, cyclists and pedestrians. The route is considered part of the Gore Valley Trail which extends from West Vail to East Vail. The road is also used as a transit route for the golf course bus and for access to the soccer field and public parking.

The first phase of the planning process began in early May when community members have been invited to take part in a short, online survey which is posted to EngageVail.com. The last day to participate in the survey is June 10. During the open house, town staff and the consultant team will be available to answer questions and listen to your concerns and ideas for improvements. This feedback will be used to develop concepts for possible improvements.

Following the open house, the design team will develop alternative concepts for each section of the Vail Valley Drive. These concepts will be presented at a second open house to be held later in the summer or early fall. Final recommendations are scheduled to be presented to the Vail Town Council in the fall.

For more information on the Vail Valley Drive Safety Improvements outreach, contact project manager Tom Kassmel in the Vail Public Works Department at 970-479-2235 or email tkassmel@vailgov.com.