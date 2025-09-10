Vail community celebrates the life of John Dakin, the legendary PR specialist and ski racing fixture

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

John Dakin's friend Scott Raecker speaks at his memorial on Wednesday at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail. Dakin was the US Ski Team’s first public relations specialist and a Vail icon who passed away in April from Parkinson's disease.

When ski media legend John Dakin died in April, many tributes focused on his impressive career. Dakin, who was inducted into the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame in 2022, served as the chief of press at three different Alpine world championships and one Olympics in the United States.

But not much was known about the longtime Vail resident’s family life outside of ski racing.

Dakin, who died due to complications from Parkinson’s disease on April 12, considered his colleagues and friends in the ski racing world to be his family, but he did have actual family, as well. At his celebration of life on Wednesday, Dakin’s blood relatives and his ski racing family were able to meet and share stories about the man whom they all loved, admired and found to be hilariously funny.

Chrissy Spehar, whose mother was Dakin’s stepsister, said when she was a child, she thought her Uncle John was actually John Elway.

“Maybe it was his looks, maybe it was because he was often around at family gatherings where the Broncos were on, maybe it was because he was pretty much the coolest guy around,” she said.

Chrissy Spehar also explained why people may not have known much about Dakin’s personal life.

“Even though he was really funny, Uncle John was a little bit of an introvert,” she said.

Chrissy Spehar’s sister, Stephanie Spehar, said anyone who knew Dakin professionally must have known he was able to use wit and humor as a tool in social situations, “but with Uncle John it wasn’t a tool — it came from a truly genuine place,” she said. “And in the end, that’s what attracted you to him, he was straight from the heart.”

The Spehar sisters said Dakin was “the coolest guy around” at their family functions, and that fact that he was an adult in their lives who was “independent, doing his own thing, and didn’t have kids” made him more available to play with them at family functions, giving them a fond relationship to look back upon.

“When you’re growing up, there’s something about those adults who lead a slightly less traditional life that makes them mysterious and cool,” Chrissy Spehar said.

Of course, to the adults in his life, Dakin was also mysterious and cool. The fact that he was, as a ski racing announcer, “a big deal in Korea” was repeated by several speakers, who revered Dakin as the best in the game when it came to calling a ski race live.

One of Dakin’s closest friends, Scott Raecker, said the two went their whole lives without ever discussing their religious beliefs, only to finally learn a short time before Dakin’s death that they had shared similar faith journeys.

“In nearly four decades of friendship, texts, phone calls and time spent together, it was the first time that we had talked about our faith,” he said. “He shared with me that he was a believer, he shared that he prayed, and he believed that prayers were answered. He also shared with me that he saw God most in nature, friendships and family.”