Vail modifies alcohol consumption areas

Vail Village is packed with people enjoying Closing Day festivities April 17 in Vail. Outdoor common consumption zones located in Vail Village, which had been in place since June 23, 2020, have been discontinued.

With COVID-19 restrictions lifted and restaurants and bars now allowed to operate at full capacity, the Vail Town Clerk’s Office is notifying licensed establishments of immediate changes related to the sale and consumption of alcohol to comply with recently passed state laws.

Effective Thursday, outdoor common consumption zones located in Vail Village, which had been in place since June 23, 2020, will be discontinued. As the Colorado legislature concludes its session this week, it has become clear that it will not be implementing exemptions allowing for common consumption zones to overlap with areas that allow for vehicular travel (as is the case in Vail Village).

Lionshead Village does not encompass right-of-way for vehicular travel and therefore will remain a common consumption area until at least Oct. 31. Responsible public consumption of alcohol may continue in Vail town parks.

Floating outdoor bars cease

Floating bars, which had been allowed previously due to the public health orders that constricted indoor seating, are no longer permissible as of Thursday. With all public gathering orders now lifted by the state and county, outdoor bars will not be extended this summer.

Modified patios on town right of way may continue to be used for outdoor seating and alcohol service. Patrons will be required to enter the licensed premise to purchase take-out alcohol.

Modified patios extended

Following an executive order by the town manager that became effective June 23, 2020, all outdoor patios that had been allowed previously on town right of way during the public health crisis will continue to be allowed until Oct. 31. An application process is available through the town’s Community Development Department for establishments to request a permanent patio configuration.

Takeout and delivery of alcohol continue

Patrons of restaurants and bars will continue to be allowed to take alcohol to-go from any licensed establishment in Vail. This follows approval by the state Legislature of a bill that extends the pandemic recovery action for five years.

Licensees must follow the requirements of placing labels and closed/sealed lids on the cups when a patron leaves the licensed establishment. Patrons will be advised that take-away alcohol may not be opened and consumed until the person has reached their destination such as their home, hotel or public park.

In the case of Lionshead Village, where common consumption zones will continue to exist, patrons may leave a restaurant establishment with alcohol and consume in that zone. However, there will no longer be outdoor places in Vail Village to walk or sit with an open alcohol container.

Town Manager Scott Robson stated: “While there will be changes within Vail Village in regard to public consumption, the town is excited to continue offering expanded outdoor dining on patios throughout the villages, along with music activations that will contribute to the vibrant atmosphere in the villages that was enjoyed last year.”

Robson noted the town is glad to see the continuation of “take-out” alcohol and the common consumption area in Lionshead Village.

For additional details, contact the Vail Town Clerk’s Office at 970-479-2136.