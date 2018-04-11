Vail Mountain announces lift operations, reminds skiers of rules for Closing Day

VAIL — Vail Mountain will operate under a special schedule for the final day of the 2017-18 ski season on Sunday, April 15.

Given the variable spring snow conditions and limited egress routes off the mountain, downloading early at the end of the day to get ahead of the crowd is strongly encouraged. Lifts will close to uphill traffic at the following times:

• 2:30 p.m. — Riva Bahn Express Lift (No. 6), Sun Up Express Lift (No. 9) and Sourdough Express Lift (No. 14)

• 3 p.m. — Gondola One, Wildwood Express Lift (No. 3), Mountaintop Express Lift (No. 4), High Noon Express Lift (No. 5), Game Creek Express Lift (No. 7) and Northwoods Express Lift (No. 11)

• 4 p.m. — Avanti Express Lift (No. 2), Little Eagle Express Lift (No. 15) and Eagle Bahn Gondola (No. 19)

Off-mountain egress routes will be available for expert skiers and snowboarders to Lionshead Village, Vail Village and Golden Peak. All guests — especially beginner and intermediate skiers and snowboarders — are encouraged to download Gondola One or the Eagle Bahn Gondola, which will be available until Ski Patrol has swept the mountain.

On Sunday, all operating lifts and decks will close for the season at 4 p.m., and public restrooms will close at 4 p.m. A series of air horns will play to signal the end of the season and the time at which guests are asked to depart.

Vail Resorts operates Vail Mountain under a special-use permit from the U.S. Forest Service. Forest Service and local law enforcement officers will be on the mountain Sunday. Guests are expected to abide by the laws and rules of skiing and snowboarding and risk fines or arrest for irresponsible behavior and violations of federal laws.

Using a ski lift or trail while impaired by alcohol or controlled substances such as marijuana is prohibited under the Colorado Ski Safety Act. Guests are also not permitted to ride lifts, ski or snowboard on Vail Mountain with open containers or exposed quantities of alcohol, coolers, suitcase-like carriers, barbeques, amplified sound equipment or similar items.

One daypack per person will be permitted on closing day, provided the bag fits in a five-gallon container. Bags that do not meet the requirement are subject to search and will only be allowed if they contain no alcohol or controlled substances.

Inappropriate behavior that may jeopardize the experience of other guests is not tolerated. As in recent years, violators who are ticketed or arrested will lose skiing and snowboarding privileges for the 2018-19 season. Those who disobey posted signs and closures or engage in other inappropriate behavior could lose skiing and snowboarding privileges for up to the entire 2018-19 season.

For those picnicking on the mountain, trash and recycling containers will be provided. Skiers and riders are also reminded that variable late-spring conditions exist and are encouraged to descend or download early. Once Vail Ski Patrol sweeps the mountain, it will remain closed until summer operations resume in June.

For more information about Vail Mountain, visit http://www.vail.com, stop by the Mountain Information Center in Lionshead or call 970-SKI-VAIL (754-8245).