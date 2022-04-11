Vail Mountain closes Blue Sky Basin, China Bowl for the season

Vail Mountain has closed Blue Sky Basin and China Bowl for the 2021-22 season.

Vail Mountain reported five inches of new snow on Sunday morning, but the Back Bowls and Blue Sky closed early on Sunday as windy conditions hit the area.

“We’re proud to have kept Blue Sky Basin and China Bowl open one week longer than last year,” said Vail Mountain spokesperson John Place.

Snowy conditions are expected to continue through Wednesday, with the National Weather Service issuing a winter storm warning for the Vail area.