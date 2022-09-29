Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company opens in Downieville

Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company opened up at the Downieville location in Late July.

Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea Company/Courtesy photo

If you travel back and forth to Denver often, you’ve probably stopped at Exit 234 on I-70 for a pit stop to fill up on gasoline, go to the bathroom or grab a cup of coffee. That coffee shop may now look a bit more familiar since it has local ties. Minturn-based Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company just opened up at the popular and former Starbucks location.

Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company cofounders, Chris Chantler and Craig Arseneau, moved to Vail and opened up The Daily Grind in 1989. After expanding to five locations throughout the Vail Valley and Denver, the pair got into the roasting side of coffee and sold off the retail outlets to concentrate on the wholesale roasting business in 1996.

Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company returned to inviting coffee lovers in their Minturn location, which also serves as their roastery. Then, Vail Resorts decided not to renew their licensing agreement with the Starbucks location in Beaver Creek Village. Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company was given the opportunity to get in front of skiers and snowboarders riding the escalators to the Centennial Lift (No. 6) and Beaver Creek. They opened their doors in November 2021.

“After seeing what we created in Beaver Creek, Vail Resorts was happy to give us an opportunity to take over the space in Downieville,” Chantler said.

Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company had built a large wholesale customer base in the front range in both restaurants and coffee houses along with about 175 grocery stores and specialty retailers. They knew that the Downieville location is very busy and has a very diverse customer base.

“This is a massive opportunity to increase our brand awareness in Colorado and across the nation. Having three retail locations gives us a more diverse, vertically-integrated business platform,” Chantler said.

Expanding during a pandemic wasn’t easy. Maintaining operations at the tea and roasting facility was difficult. Supply chain issues, availability of equipment and finding contractors was very hard on both locations.

“It was important to us to have the same alpine feel in the stores. Utilizing reclaimed wood has become a branding element for us and fortunately, we managed to get on Arrigoni Woods schedule,” Chantler said. Arrigoni Woods had a small window of time and managed to install all the wood features in four days.

“Balz Arrigoni has an amazing eye and wanted our Downieville store to give our customers the same warm alpine welcome as the other locations. For a lot of the shuttle van customers, Downieville is their first impression of Colorado and we wanted it to be welcoming,” Chantler said.

The Downieville location opened in late July and Chantler said they plan on building the brand as a “coffee first” café, promoting their high altitude roasted coffee and freshly baked quality food options.

“I have always found it challenging driving back from the front range and finding a fresh, quick healthy snack. We also realize that many of the shuttle vans that stop are full of weary and hungry passengers looking for something to get them to their destination,” Chantler said.

Look for croissants, cookies and empanadas, all baked on site, along with quiches, breakfast burritos and cheese and charcuterie packs. Once winter hits, they will add freshly made sandwiches and other fresh grab and go snacks.

“Everyone has welcomed the change and like that we are a local company. What everyone comments on is the quality of coffee and amazing food selections. Come on in, we’d love to see our Vail Valley friends stop in,” Chantler said.