Vail Mountain golfer rallies in second round to earn 3A state silver medal

Stewie Bruce shot a 2-under-par 70 on the second day of the 3A state golf tournament on Tuesday to finish in second place overall. The Gore Rangers were third as a team.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

If most people were standing in Stewie Bruce’s shoes after the fourth hole of the 3A state golf tournament on Monday, they would have thrown in the towel. The Vail Mountain senior’s quintuple bogey on the par-4 hole didn’t exactly bode well for the Gore Rangers’ state title defense, after all.

“What Stewie Bruce did was no less than spectacular,” head coach Andy Meltz stated. “He could have easily checked it in and no one would have blamed him if he did. He did the opposite.”

Bruce knocked in seven-straight pars on the RainDance National course in Windsor and followed that up with back-to-back birdies. A 37 on the back nine gave him a 79 first-round, placing him in a four-way tie for eighth place after Day 1. On the tournament’s second afternoon, he was even more spectacular.

The Gore Ranger made five birdies en route to a two-under 70 on Tuesday, catapulting himself into a tie for the silver medal. Peak to Peak’s Om Mathur finished with a two-round score of 147 to secure the individual state championship, with Bruce and Resurrection Christian sophomore Jack Carter both ending at 149.

“I’ve played golf most of my life and can say that this round was one of the best I’ve witnessed,” Meltz said, pointing out that his athlete shot 2-under over the final 32 holes of the tournament. “This was an extremely difficult golf course — under tough conditions, 2-under is amazing.”

Perhaps more remarkable is the fact that Bruce accomplished his tournament-low mark with four three-putts on the back nine.

“Eliminate those and it was 66,” Meltz said.

Bruce’s heroics unfortunately weren’t enough for the Gore Rangers to repeat as state champions. Resurrection Christian — which placed second by a point to VMS a year ago — cruised comfortably to the program’s first state title. The sophomore-led squad finished with 456 points, 19 ahead of runner-up Peak to Peak and 32 clear of Vail Mountain in third. Brady Malboeuf (164) and Tiki Jaffe (175) rounded out the Gore Rangers scoring trio in 17th and 39th, respectively, with fellow senior Henry Andrie (186) placing 60th in the 84-athlete field.

“The kids really gutted it out,” Meltz said, adding that 30 mph wind gusts made the long and narrow course even more tricky.

“To play the course correctly, the golfer had to strategize every shot from the tee to the green,” Meltz continued. “Every team and almost all golfers had blow-up holes. Showing patience and the ability to not get discouraged was a must. Our boys did a great job with that.”

Vail Christian was led by Sam Casey (170) in 27th, Jack Hughes (190) in 61st and Austin Reyna (204) in 77th. The Saints finished with 564 points to place 12th overall.

3A state golf tournament team results 1. Resurrection Christian – 456

2. Peak to Peak – 475

3. Vail Mountain – 488

4. Kent Denver – 490

5. Holy Family

6. Monte Vista – 526

7. Colorado Academy – 528

7. Montezuma Cortez – 528

9. Aspen – 532

10. D’Evelyn – 540

11. Eaton – 541

12. Vail Christian – 546

13. Timnath – 574

14. Swink – 580

Battle Mountain’s Owen Jackson was the lone Eagle County representative in the 4A state tournament at The Bridges Golf & Country Club in Montrose. Jackson shot a 196 over two rounds to place 83rd.

Tuesday prep scores and highlights: Battle Mountain boys soccer improves to 10-1-1 with 3-0 win over Palisade

Battle Mountain softball ended the year with a 3-8 record after defeating Basalt on Monday and falling to on Meeker Tuesday. Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Alexis Dozal, Leo Martinez and Jakob Methvin each scored goals as Battle Mountain defeated Palisade 3-0 in Edwards on Tuesday to improve to 10-1-1 on the year. Jack Ruiz tallied an assist and Jonathan Espinoza added two more in the win.

Steamboat Spring’s junior Will Haden scored two goals in Tuesday’s 4-2 win over Eagle Valley on Tuesday in Gypsum. The Devils (5-6-1) will be hoping to end their two-game skid against Battle Mountain in Edwards on Thursday night.

Eagle Valley girls volleyball won its fifth-straight game, sweeping Glenwood Springs 25-15, 25-18, 25-17 on the road on Tuesday. Ione Pedersen led the Devils with 11 kills and Taylor Hooper added eight kills and 10 digs in the victory. Talia Crawford also had seven kills and three assists and Ashley Jones had 23 assists for the No. 9-ranked Devils.

Marin Carr went 2-for-4 with six RBI and Ashley Rodriguez scored seven runs as Battle Mountain defeated Basalt 36-31 in girls softball on Monday. The Huskies jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the first inning and both teams combined for 21 runs in the sixth. The Huskies fell to Meeker 19-0 in Tuesday’s regular-season finale to finish with a record of 3-8.