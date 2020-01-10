Vail Mountain Lodge will become Vail Gravity Haus

What’s there now? Vail Mountain Lodge & Spa has: 22 guest rooms Terra Bistro restaurant Vail Athletic Club The property will operate as Vail Mountain Lodge & Spa until the end of the current ski season.

VAIL — A longtime Vail lodge is about to get a serious update.

The Vail Mountain Lodge & Spa changed hands Dec. 23. The property — with 22 guest rooms, Terra Bistro Restaurant and the Vail Athletic Club — will operate through the ski season.

In April, the real work begins. An extensive renovation will turn the lodge into the newest Gravity Haus, the brainchild of Jim and Alicia Deters.

Gravity Haus started with the purchase of the Village Hotel in Breckenridge. After closing in April, the lodge opened Dec. 6 as the first Gravity Haus. And while renovation projects don’t always run on schedule, the Breckenridge Gravity Haus opened early, Deters said.

So far, that lodge is exceeding Deters’ early projections.

“We’re seeing historic numbers for the property,” Deters said, adding that the lodge has been virtually sold out since its early December opening.

There’s a club

Gravity Haus will be open to the public, but there’s also a club associated with the project. Starting Jan. 10, Gravity Haus Vail will start the pre-sale of 20 individual and 20 social club memberships.

Social club memberships include discounts on rooms, access to recovery and training sessions at the Dryland Sports athletic club and access to member events.

There’s a blend of both outdoor enthusiasm and 21st century connectedness behind Gravity Haus. The lodges will offer both outdoor adventure and co-working spaces for guests.

The expertise to seek out and serve a tech-savvy clientele comes from Deter’s experience in the technology business. He started Galvanize, a “tech accelerator” and software development firm that grew into eight campus locations around the country. Deter also has experience in tech companies and a venture fund.

Creating Gravity Haus was a “passion play into the (mountain) lifestyle,” Deters said, adding that the idea for the venture has been in his head for some time.

Now that Gravity Haus has launched, Deters said it’s important to be around the operations. The team is located around the Front Range and Summit County. The company’s chief operating officer lives in West Vail.

The Deters family is considering relocating to Vail. Deters and the youngest of his three children recently took a tour of Vail Mountain School. Part of the idea to relocate is business-related. But, Deters said, much of the Gravity Haus venture will allow the family to live the Colorado lifestyle.

Deters said Gravity Haus is a family-oriented operation. Alicia Deters is a former owner of Denver’s ChoLon Bistro, which has been honored as one of the city’s top restaurants.

Alicia’s food and beverage experience informs the Gravity Haus Cabin Juice restaurants, along with Unravel Coffee, which supplies the lodges’ coffee shops.

A community asset, too

In addition to guests, Deters said Gravity Haus also intends to be a place for locals. That’s particularly true in Vail, given the local use of the Vail Mountain Lodge’s Terra Bistro restaurant and Vail Athletic Club.

The Cabin Juice idea will probably be replicated at Vail, and the Vail Athletic Club will transition into a Dryland Sports location.

“We’re going to keep all the good and modernize it,” Deters said.

That’s also true for upgrades coming to the guest rooms, which need to have enough tech for clients and serve families.

While there’s valet parking in Breckenridge, the Vail Gravity Haus has limited parking, and will encourage guests to come up without cars. A shuttle will be available. There’s also the town’s transit system and the fact that the Vail location is just a few hundred yards from Gondola One up to Vail Mountain.

Encouraging people to leave their cars at home is just part of a package of sustainability efforts, from robes made from recycled materials to eliminating single-use plastics throughout the property.

“We should be super thoughtful about how we consume,” Deters said. “From the first month in Breckenridge, we’re opening eyes.”

With an eye firmly on the Front Range Market, the property in Breckenridge is just the start. The Vail Gravity Haus is coming, and Deters said there are plans for yet another in Winter Park.

Vail Daily Business Editor Scott Miller can be reached at smiller@vaildaily.com or 970-748-2930.