Vail Mountain opening Eagle Bahn Gondola, bike hauls and Forest Flyer on Friday, July 17

The Eagle Bahn Gondola is located in Lionshead Village in Vail and will be opening for summer operations on Friday, July 17.

In a news release Thursday afternoon, Vail Mountain announced the opening of the Eagle Bahn Gondola in Lionshead Village for summer operations starting Friday, July 17. The gondola will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Eagle Bahn Gondola offers scenic rides as well as activities at the top at Eagle’s Nest, including hiking, the Forest Flyer Mountain Coaster as well as grab-and-go food and beverage options.

“Vail Mountain is also planning on offering Bike Haul starting on July 17, 2020 from both Gondola One at Vail Village and the Eagle Bahn Gondola out of Lionshead Village,” the announcement reads.

On June 26, Vail Resorts started opening its Colorado resorts for summer operations, starting with Crested Butte and Keystone.

On July 1, Vail and Beaver Creek opened for summer operations, with Gondola One opening out of Vail Village. Coronavirus precautions include face coverings in the gondola and the gondola line and one-way paths to ticket windows, among other things.

“Safety is service,” communications manager John Plack told the Vail Daily on July 1.