Vail Mountain opens Blue Sky Basin; 4,200 acres of terrain now open

VAIL — After receiving an additional four inches of snow overnight and more in the forecast through the weekend, Vail Mountain opened Blue Sky Basin on Thursday, Nov. 29. This is the second-earliest opening for Blue Sky Basin in history, behind only the Nov. 25, 2002 opening.

Vail now has 4,200 skiable acres of terrain open, the most currently open in North America.

"We have almost 80 percent of the resort's terrain open, and it is still November," Vail Mountain Chief Operating Officer Doug Lovell said. "This is the strongest start to a season that we've seen in decades, and it is only looking to improve with more snow expected over the weekend. This is going to be a legendary season."

Belle's Camp in Blue Sky Basin is now open for daily operations, and Wildwood Smokehouse is scheduled to open on Friday, Nov. 30.

Terrain is accessible on Vail Mountain via these lifts:

• Gondola One.

• Eagle Bahn Gondola (#19)

• Born Free Express Lift (#8)

• Avanti Express (#2)

• Wildwood Express Lift (#3)

• Mountain Top Express Lift (#4)

• High Noon Express (#5)

• Game Creek Express (#7)

• Sun Up Express (#9)

• Northwoods Express (#11)

• Gopher Hill (#12)

• Sourdough Express (#14)

• Little Eagle Lift (#15)

• Orient Express (#21)

• Lionshead Carpet (#34)

• Eagle's Nest Carpet (#35)

• Tea Cup Express (#36)

• Skyline Express (#37)

• Pete's Express(#39)

All guests are reminded that they must observe all posted signs, closures and slow zones, especially during the early season. Closed trails may contain hazards due to early snow coverage. Accessing closed terrain is a violation of the Colorado Ski Safety Act and will result in the loss of skiing privileges and could involve prosecution and a fine.

For more information, go to http://www.vail.com.