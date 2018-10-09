Vail Mountain Rescue benefits from fourth annual Splash of L.I.M.E. event

VAIL — Backcountry safety starts off the mountain. Big Heart Big Hands is a local nonprofit that raises money for mountain rescue organizations and supports the awareness and implementation of mountain safety education.

The organization's annual fundraising event, Splash of L.I.M.E., benefits the Vail Mountain Rescue Group and will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at Donovan Pavilion in Vail. Tickets for this event are $50 and include complimentary libations, passed hors d'oeuvres, food stations by Uprooted Events, a silent auction and special guest speakers Jessica Heaney and Michael Ferrara, followed by a silent disco with multiple styles of music.

Heaney is a therapist who works with Big Heart Big Hands to offer free trauma help. Ferrara, as written about by Outside Magazine as "The Man Who Saw Too Much," is a mountain rescue member and longtime first responder who will speak on post-traumatic stress disorder amongst the people who save our lives.

"This is just one way we can give back to our local mountain rescue teams," said Justin Dinardo, Big Heart Big Hands co-founder. "Our organization is also offering free trauma help and access to backcountry safety classes. We are excited to continue to offer these programs to our community and to the state of Colorado."

Big Heart Big Hands was founded in memory of Jarod Wetherell, who passed away while hiking the Maroon Bells outside of Aspen in October 2014. Wetherell often used the phrase, "Life is my employer," which is the inspiration for the event title and acronym: L.I.M.E.