Vail Mountain Rescue: Serving the community, one rescue at a time

Members of the Vail Mountain Rescue Group pose for a group picture after passing their final scenario as part of the Mountain Rescue Association reaccreditation process.

Ben Roof/Courtesy photo

Eagle County’s world-class outdoor recreational space is filled by ice climbers, kayakers, skiers and hikers who make the backcountry a daily playground. The region’s rescue ops are trained accordingly.

“Just like I want to make sure there’s a good hospital here, it certainly makes me sleep better to know there is a team that responds appropriately in really, some cases, the difference between life and death,” said Scott Ritter, the chief executive officer for Vail Mountain Rescue Group, who leads a team made up of outdoor enthusiasts living right across your street.

“We have so many different professionals in the community giving countless hours because not only are they passionate about what they do in the backcountry, but they’re passionate about giving back to the community.”

Last weekend, Vail Mountain Rescue Group passed all five Mountain Rescue Association re-accreditation field tests, demonstrating proficiency in high and low-angle, search, avalanche and winter technical evolutions. Of Colorado’s 50 rescue teams, the group is one of 13 with MRA accreditation, a certification reacquired every five years.

“They went well,” said Scott Beebe, the board president for Vail Mountain Rescue Group. The team executed a demo search for a missing hiker in Eagle and performed a cliff-side rescue for a stranded climber near Wolcott on Saturday. The all-volunteer team returned to Vail Pass on Sunday for an avalanche with reported burials in the Black Lakes area. The successful search naturally evolved into a winter technical mock helicopter evacuation, both of which received unanimous passing grades from evaluators, themselves search and rescue volunteers from other Rocky Mountain region teams.

“To have the best of the best evaluate us was a very humbling and extremely educational experience,” Ritter said. “The fact that we were able to pass all five disciplines on our first try shows the professionalism and commitment of our all-volunteer team to be ready for any backcountry emergency in our region.”

Vail Mountain Rescue Group members execute a low-angle rescue near Wolcott during the Mountain Rescue Association reaccreditation process last weekend.

Ben Roof/Courtesy photo

Comprised of highly-skilled, on-call men and women serving 8,000 man-hours per year, the nonprofit — formed in 1977 — provides free rescues across three wilderness areas, two major waterways, several 13,000 and 14,000-foot peaks, and roughly 1,700 square miles of rugged, high-altitude terrain. Vail Mountain Rescue Group’s 45 active full-field members are teachers, engineers, CEOs, pastors and neighbors. After comprehensive new-member training, they also become fluent in search and rescue fundamentals and equipped to support a myriad of applied responses. For several, it’s simply the integration of day-job skills and weekend passions into a community-serving position.

“Because of what I like to do recreationally — I like to be out in the mountains as often as I can — I feel like it’s a unique opportunity to give back with my skill set,” said Meghan Twohig, the team’s training director.

Megan Twohig prepares to go over the edge in Saturday’s high-angle rescue near Wolcott.

Ben Roof/Courtesy photo

A former high school biology teacher, Twohig used to spend summers living out of her van and rock climbing in Colorado. Now, she works for SARTopo, a backcountry mapping software that Vail Mountain Rescue Group relies heavily upon inside the mission control space of the team’s headquarters in Edwards. Similarly, Krista Driscoll is both a Vail emergency dispatcher and a Vail Mountain Rescue Group member. In another life, Ritter, now a managing partner and CEO of Dahlgren Duck, competed in professional freestyle kayaking. In fact, his former boss at Alpine Kayak, Mike Duffy, got him into Vail Mountain Rescue Group in the early 2000s.

“It’s just a sense of, we live in this amazing place, amazing community, why would you not use your skills to contribute in a positive way?” Ritter said.

“An ideal recruit would be a pretty high-level skier, kayaker, trail runner — someone who is going to move around well in the environments we’re going into and comfortable with the risks you see in those different elements,” Ritter said of his team. While each member possesses a specialty, all eventually become as capable in water as they are tying knots on an exposed ledge or driving a snowmobile through deep powder.

Ben Roof/Courtesy photo

Peer Pressure

Most of Vail Mountain Rescue Group’s 60 or so annual recruit applications come from folks who spend a lot of time outside. They still have things to learn, of course. “We like to say, we like to take them from 50 to 100, not 0 to 100,” Ritter said. “Our team leads are pretty proficient at lots of modes in the backcountry at this point.”

Ben Roof/Courtesy photo

Vail Mountain Rescue Group also assists other rescue organizations within the Rocky Mountain region, one of nine regions under the Mountain Rescue Association national umbrella. Experienced members hailing from Mountain Rescue Aspen, Larimer County Search and Rescue, Rocky Mountain National Park Rescue Team and elsewhere served as both acting patients in the weekend’s scenarios and the lead evaluators. In the old days, grading one another’s search and rescue systems occasionally fostered unreasonable competitive tension between regional squads.

“I’m glad it’s not like that anymore,” longtime Mountain Rescue Aspen volunteer Scott Messina, who was the head evaluator for the weekend, said, with a humorous eye roll.

“You’d be in a high-angle scenario and there’s the perfect anchor right here, but they’ll say, ‘nope sorry, this is off-limits,’ and they’ll make you do something random,” Ritter recalled before explaining the culture shift to a peer-development focus.

“It’s become much more constructive now with the teams,” he continued. “How do we make each other better? Let’s not just try to make it hard to make it hard. We want to learn, we want to see the systems, we want to see what you’re doing well, what we could be doing well.”

Still, the pressure to perform is real.

“They told us, ‘Hey, when you go out today, do it like you always do it,'” said Tom Schlader, the director of engineering at The Chateau at Beaver Creek by day and a 13-year member of Vail Mountain Rescue Group on the side. “But there are still nerves — you want to do it on the first try.”

At roughly 8:20 a.m. on Saturday, Schlader was handed a piece of paper containing the reporting party’s name, phone number and GPS coordinates. The first scenario had begun: a 7-year-old child was lost hiking on School House Rock trail.

“Any time it’s a child, or we know it’s a severe injury, we know it’s urgent and we deploy as fast as we can,” Schlader said. In a real scenario, Vail dispatch pages Vail Mountain Rescue Group’s operations with initial details. A mission coordinator like Hailee Rustad will call back to get more information.

“And then solve the puzzle,” Rustad said, before explaining how she proceeds to coordinate available team members, considering skills and necessary resources. It usually takes about 30 minutes for members to come from work, dinner — wherever — to the cache and depart.

With roles predetermined for the test, the group quickly set out to achieve the first priority — getting to the ‘RP,’ or reporting party.

“He was vague on the phone, panicked,” Schlader explained. “We needed to reach him to get more information.” Then, four individuals used a UTV to contain the western side of the trail system. Fake calls were made for the state dog teams to come in, as Striker, Vail Mountain Rescue Group’s black lab, was in Nevada for his own training. Connor Christofferson, Vail Resorts Mountain Planning GIS manager, flew in one of the team’s smaller drones.

“Playing lots of video games,” Christofferson laughed when asked about what made him able to fly Vail Mountain Rescue Group’s three different-sized drones.

“The idea with the small one,” he continued, holding a backpack-sized drone, “is you don’t have your Part 107A license to fly it, which is an FFA certification. They’re under the weight limit. The big expensive ones, you have to have the certification to fly them.”

The team’s largest drone, a DJI Matrice, fetches anywhere from $10,000-20,000 and contains a heat thermal sensor — itself almost $25,000. In Sunday’s avalanche search, the evaluators decided the drones couldn’t be used. That’s because a significant aspect of the re-accreditation process is to test a group’s fundamental procedures in the absence of drones, helicopters and GPS signals, according to deputy coordinator Ben Swig.

“Even if every technology piece wasn’t available, we’d still be able to find someone using our knowledge of lost-person behavior, using individuals to go and search the last point seen and using techniques that help us to contain a person, find a person and ultimately rescue a person,” he said.

Admittedly, new technology has shifted weight off of ‘search’ and onto ‘rescue’ according to Ritter.

“With the cell phones, GPS inReaches, it’s rare now that we don’t have specific GPS coordinates,” he said, adding that in the last year, only one occasion required an old-school grid search.

With 16 members in the field, Schlader mans multiple screens inside the cache. Between taking radio messages and jotting down notes in the mission log, he’s also analyzing the action using SARTopo.

Basically the SAR version of Strava on steroids, SARTopo allows Vail Mountain Rescue Group to overlay a search area with cell phone GPS, Garmin inReaches and data from the Lost Person Behavior APP, just to name a few. Vail Mountain Rescue Group members can also see in-flight airplanes and rescue helicopters across the entire state and map out exact cell-phone zones.

Even if a person goes out of coverage, a request for cell phone forensics can be sent to the Colorado Search and Rescue Board, which is relayed to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center in Pensacola, Florida. Approximately four hours later, a PDF printout provides probable locations, even in areas without cell coverage, all of which goes into SARTopo.

Ultimately, those resources weren’t necessary for Saturday’s mock search, which wrapped up after an abbreviated “operational period,” of two hours. In the field, operational periods are eight-hour shifts allowing command staff to be rotated in and out before a search continues.

For this crew, however, the day was only beginning.

Staying Sharp

Megan Twohig and Carter Clarke perform the high-angle rescue near Wolcott last Saturday.

Ben Roof/Courtesy photo

In 2022, Vail Mountain Rescue Group, one of the busiest search and rescue teams in the state, recorded 123 missions, up from the 98 seen in 2021 and down from the COVID boom of 2020 (150).

“We’ve kind of dropped back to normal,” Schlader said.

Additionally, Vail Mountain Rescue Group conducted 149 trainings last year. Ritter said the group’s 12-month training course is adequate to prepare for almost any mission set. Leading up to the exam, however, the group rehearsed more uncommon winter items for the Vail area.

For instance, while executing snow-related missions is par for the Vail course, high-angle rock-climbing rescues occur at about one-fifth the rate of Rocky Mountain National Park’s team. Still, when that call comes — “you’re not going to learn on the fly,” said Twohig, who was the ‘third-man’ in the afternoon’s high-angle (anything over 30-degrees) mission set.

“She’s the first one over, so why are they calling her the third man?” asked Beebe, who was the mission coordinator for Saturday’s cliff-side rescues. The Lutheran minister at Vail Interfaith Chapel since 2009, Beebe is the right man to explain the backstory. He narrates the concept’s genesis, well-known in explorer’s circles, hearkening back to Ernest Shackleton’s belief that a spiritual companion joined his men on the final leg of this 1914-1917 Antarctic expedition.

“This third person shows up to give counsel, comfort, direction, and encouragement,” Beebe said. “Stays with that person until there’s this sense that they’re no longer needed, and then disappears.”

In the scenario, a man being belayed down was struck by a rock and left hanging along the wall with his female friend up top. Towhig spearheaded the first team over the ledge, medically assessing the patient’s condition to determine immediate next steps. A second rescuer, Carter Clarke, came over the edge next, assisting Towhig as the litter attendant and helping to secure the patient and complete the mid-wall pick-off.

A second team constructed the two-tension rigging system that Clarke and the litter were attached to and lowered the patient further, initiating the low-angle extrication. It took one hour, including the hike up to the rescue site, to get the patient to the ground.

As the group waited for Messina and the deliberating evaluators to arrive with their final conclusions, they refueled on pizza back at the cache. While Messina’s debrief would be the primary time for critique and reflection, Beebe was open to discussing his own observations a few minutes beforehand.

“We saw things from our perspective that we could have done better,” he said. “Knots being tied, instructions via radio up on top. Just the normal kind of confusion that goes on when you have a group of people and its high urgency. But, I think they all did a very commendable job.”

Just then, Ritter addressed the packed room. “I think we did really well, but regardless of the outcome, stay positive, stay focused,” he said. One member asked, “What if we didn’t pass?”

Not passing one or more tests is fairly common.

“I think every time we debrief on those things, we learn something. If MRA’s clipboard is perfection, I feel like we’re pretty close,” Ritter said.

“There has been one MRA recertification that we’ve passed since the late 80s or 90s without a single retest.”

By Sunday, there would be two.

Unanimous pass on Vail Pass

Members of Vail Mountain Rescue perform the avalanche search and winter technical evolutions up on Vail Pass on Sunday.

Ben Roof/Courtesy photo

Vail Mountain Rescue Group sent out three teams to Vail Pass to begin the second day’s first scenario — an avalanche with reported burials — in the Black Lakes area. There was an initial response team, called a “hasty team,” a perimeter team looking for such clues as ski tracks in or out of the slide area, and a beacon team searching for operating transceivers.

A site command and scribe were also onsite recording clues and marking maps in addition to coordinating the hasty team. One field member wore a signal-blocking vest and walked the entire avalanche zone looking for RECCO-related signals.

Through the transceiver search, one live subject was found and immediately treated by a medic. The slow, methodical probe-line search yielded a piece of gym pad acting as a second subject buried 3 feet beneath the snow. If the scenario had been designed for Striker to practice his K9-sniffing skills, a live subject might have been buried underneath, breathing only through a specially constructed snorkel.

“If we were doing a dog scenario, we would have used that,” Swig said.

Evaluators acknowledged the completion of the avalanche portion of the evolution, and two more teams entered the scene. One began assisting patient packaging and another climbed to the top of the snowfield. Their task: build a rigging system to raise the patient to a mock helicopter landing zone.

Vail Mountain Rescue Group uses a probe-line search and transceiver search to find both subjects during the avalanche drill.

Ben Roof/Courtesy photo

They lashed two skies together and buried them 3 feet deep, perpendicular to the fall line to create the most formidable anchor for a rope and technical rigging system in the absence of rocks or trees. Another pair of skis stuck out to mark the location. It worked. The evaluators unanimously passed the team on both tests.

“We had a number of our veterans step up to mentor and guide some of our next-generation members through the process,” Ritter said, adding that the majority of the team joined in the last five years and were not part of the previous recertification.

“We are seeing the evolution of our team and I am very proud to serve alongside some of the most experienced backcountry professionals in the country.”

The ‘why’

“It was New Year’s Eve — I’ll never forget,” Ritter began, sitting back at the cache.

“It was dumping snow,” he continued, chronicling the story of a man stuck snowmobiling on Wearyman Creek Road. Ill-equipped and improperly dressed, he became hypothermic attempting to hike out.

“When we reached him, he was recording his goodbye message to his family,” Ritter recalled. When the man realized he was getting rescued, his countenance changed and he bear-hugged his saviors. The impact on Ritter was lasting.

“When you get yourself in those positions — having a team that can respond appropriately — it’s a pretty big deal.”

The story — one of the dozens every member could share — serves as a reminder of the real meaning behind the weekend reaccreditation and the deeper value the rescue volunteers have for the community.

“We’re here to serve the public, we’re all volunteers and we do this because we love the work and we love giving back to our community,” said Beebe, who remembered one search involving a hypothermic woman hopelessly lost near Booth Falls.

“She had given up in the dead of night and laid down, figuring she was going to die. And we found her. You never forget those,” he said.

“There are six people that I know that are walking the planet because I was there.”