Vail Mountain School boys soccer: last one standing

Nolan Kim watches the action late in the second half against Crested Butte on Sept. 6. Kim will be relied upon as an offensive playmaker when the 2A state tournament begins on Friday.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

At the beginning of the year Vail Mountain School boys soccer coach Jake Rainey had his athletes fill out an index card with goals. Every single player wrote ‘state championship.’

“Meaning that they thought that it was possible with the way things were lining up with our team, our talent and the way people were stepping up,” he explained.

“As coaches, we can only do so much, but I think they’ve really been fueled by the fact that there is the potentiality to play for a state championship, and we’ve set ourselves up for success now, and moving forward, yeah, it’s playoffs. We still have to go out and win the games — it doesn’t matter what seed you are.”

The Gore Rangers (10-4-1) begin the 2A state soccer playoffs on Friday at 4 p.m. against Ridgway (7-5) as the No. 1 seed. The entire group knows that comes with built in expectations. The main one: you better at least be there on the last day.

“We had a super strong season,” Rainey said. “I think that No. 1 seed was a huge incentive for the boys.”

So, how exactly does a coach temper overconfidence and simultaneously stoke the fire of adolescent boys’ competitive mojo?

“We’re still kind of figuring that out,” Rainey divulged. “Last year we were kind of the underdogs trying to upset — and we felt confident with our squad — and this year it totally flipped. Yeah, to be frank, I think all of us feel like it’s ours to lose, so how do you approach that?”

One metaphorical tool the coach has leveraged is the Gore Ranger’s traditional switching to orange jerseys for the playoffs.

“They’ve kind of taken on a new meaning for us,” Rainey said.

It’s kind of a reminder that, ‘alright, we made it to playoffs and yeah we have this one-seed, but it’s a new jersey, it’s a new team …. It’s really a fresh slate.”

Plus, let’s just say the old adage, “One day at a time,” has earned sports-cliche status for a good reason.

“In that sense it’s like, ‘yeah you did the work to get here but now it’s like we gotta take it one game at a time, every practice has to be locked in,” Rainey summarized.

After reclassifying from 3A to 2A, the Gore Rangers’ coaching staff knew providing short-term incentives and stiff inter-squad competition to their talented, but slightly re-tooled team would be important. The mantra PFG — professionalism, family and grit — laid the cultural framework.

“Those have been the pillars of this whole season,” the coach said. “That’s what kind of dictated our season and our success this year I would say.” Everything from treating refs right to incorporating VSSA students into the tightly-knit VMS team community has served to transform the team into a different, “more cohesive” bunch than the talented 2021 squad that went all the way to the third round of the playoffs.

“I feel like as a group they’ve really progressed,” Rainey said, pointing to newcomer Rutley Heinemann as being a catalyst for the team’s improved practice habits.

“Yes he’s an exceptional player on the field, technically gifted, can go toe-to-toe with anyone in the state, but what he’s really done has shown our players how to practice,” Rainey said of the sophomore who is in his first year at VMS. The coach described Heinemann, who has scored 11 goals and has eight assists this year, as having an “almost collegiate-level aura” when he straps on the shin guards each day.

“Every practice he’s working hard, every battle he goes into — that’s just totally infected our group,” Rainey continued.

Captain striker Nolan Kim has helped instigate much of Heinemann’s production. “Every time Nolan gets the ball on his foot, there’s some opportunity that’s going to happen,” Rainey said of the team’s assist leader. “He’s truly our playmaker.”

In the midfield, Thomas Steele has controlled the Gore Rangers’ tempo. “He controls how fast we play the game, how much we pass, how much we force through-balls to the wings,” Rainey said. “He’s probably one of our more vocal leaders. He’s a really quality player — hopefully we can fill that void next year.”

Defensively, Thomas Turilli, who was converted from an outside-back to a center-back last year, has been a calming presence.

“He’s really picked up the position, great feel for the game and makes game-saving type tackles when he needs to,” Rainey said, pointing out that Turilli also has an astounding five assists. “He’s been able to command that back line when we needed someone to step up. And his leadership style is just so palatable to everyone.”

Lay of the land

If VMS takes down Ridgway on Friday, they’ll host either No. 8 Heritage Christian or No. 9 Lake County on Saturday. The latter potential dark horse has been an offensive juggernaut.

“I think they should probably be (seeded) in the top five,” Rainey said of the 3A/2A Frontier League champion Panthers (13-2), who haven’t lost a game since Sept. 7 and average 6.75 goals per contest. Their prolific attack’s leader, Fernando Chavez Nava, has video game-like statistics. He’s scored five or more goals in seven of the Panther’s 15 games — 45 on the season.

No. 3 Thomas MacLaren School and No. 2 Bishop Machebeuf round out a strong top three, with two-time defending state champions Crested Butte lurking as the No. 5 seed.

“I think Crested Butte started the season slow but has really picked up,” Rainey said of the team his squad beat 2-0 on Sept. 6. Rainey also believes Lotus, the 2021 state runner-ups, could be stronger now that a few players have returned from injury.

“But, we’re just taking it one day at a time, focusing on our side of the bracket.”

Getting Gritty

Rainey crafted the 2022 schedule with intentional challenges in mind. It’s been about putting the “G” in PFG.

“Throughout the season, if you can really develop grit on your team and digging the last 10 minutes of a game where when you’re losing – when we played Summit it was very much like that,” he recollected.

Vail Mountain School is the No. 1 seed in the 2A state soccer tournament, which begins with a matchup against No. 16 Ridgway on Friday in Vail.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

The top-level 4A school burst out to a 2-0 lead during their Oct. 4 matchup. Then, with 10 minutes remaining, Kim fed Jack Schwartz for a goal. From there, the Gore Rangers were the aggressor. “We had the ball, probably 80% possession, the last 10 minutes of the game,” Rainey described.

“It’s about just really coming at them, and being able to dig, especially when it matters.”

The schedule only contained three games — all in a row — against 2A opponents, which created the Gore Rangers’ astounding edge in the MaxPreps strength-of-schedule rankings. More importantly, it’s prepared them for a potentially long playoff run, one that hopefully involves the team not just being there on the last day, but being the last one standing.

“We don’t have the perfect record but my assistant coach and I will pick that every day of the week,” he said. “Just being able to be battle tested going into these deeper playoff runs.”