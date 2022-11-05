Vail Mountain School downs two-time defending state champions Crested Butte to advance to 2A final

Rutley Heinemann and the Vail Mountain School boys soccer team advanced to the 2A state title game with a 5-3 win over Crested Butte on Saturday.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Mason Geller gives and Mason Geller taketh away.

The senior goalie came up big in the second half of the 2A state soccer semifinals on Saturday, stopping a penalty kick halfway through the second half — a launchpad that wound up turning what could have been a 4-2 deficit into a 3-3 tie and eventually, a 5-3 win. The stop came after the elite senior goaltender’s uncharacteristic errors gave two-time defending state champions Crested Butte warranted belief it was headed for a possible three-peat. Instead, Vail Mountain’s victory sent the Gore Rangers into next weekend’s state final.

“Gritty win, incredible perseverance,” said head coach Jake Rainey. “It proved that we’re a complete team.”

Just 33 seconds into the game, Crested Butte reversed a Geller 55-yard clear with astonishing quickness, ultimately capitalizing with the game’s first goal. A streaking Jamis Matlock received an on-point pass down the middle of the field, and, as he approached the box, punched a kick over the quickly charging VMS goalie into an empty net and 1-0 lead.

Over the next 17 minutes, the Titans made clear they were not going to give up their 2A stranglehold without a fight. After sharing possession fairly equally, a VMS scoring chance finally emerged with the ball being dumped into the Titan zone. Not satisfied with his look from 20-yards out, Rutley Heinemann tried to finagle himself closer, but was stripped in the process. The poke check landed in the lap of Tommy Steele. The senior didn’t hesitate, taking the shot off the bounce from six yards behind the box and sending a line drive to the left side of the net for the 1-1 tie with 23:51 remaining in the half.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Crested Butte answered immediately, however, as the game’s ESPN classic worthiness gained steam.

Jacob Berhnholtz received a throw-in with momentum at midfield. He lobbed it forward to himself, streaking past much of the Gore Ranger defense to hunt the pass down. It looked as though he’d overshot himself, as the ball rolled into the box. Geller opted to attempt a clear with his legs, but the bouncing ball went right over his right foot as he fell backwards, allowing the ball to roll in to the net untouched.

The manner in which they found themselves trailing deflated the boys in Orange briefly, but as the final 40-seconds of the half ticked away, it was Andrew Johnson who gave back some life with a key score. Even after the drama, for all intents and purposes, it would be 0-0 going into the second.

Once again, the Titans blazed out of the gate, with Bernholtz garnering his second goal of the game at the 38:06 mark. Then, 12 minutes later, Blue Gardner was rewarded a penalty kick to extend the Titan lead even more. That’s when Geller stepped up, diving low and to his left to shield the grounder before it slipped inside the post.

The save had a galvanizing affect. Geller took the cover off the ball on the ensuing punt, setting up Jack Schwartz perfectly. Schwartz cut towards the middle of the field and sent an arching 25-yard shot at the goal. It deflected right to Javi Braun, who was coming in for clean up duty on the right side. His hustle paid off — the junior took a one-hopper on the run, lobbing a perfect touch-shot into the goal for the 3-3 tie.

“Pivotal moment for sure,” Geller said of the penalty kick save. “And just proof that you play hard until the final whistle is blown.”

It was a most fitting statement, especially considering what transpired just two minutes later. It was Mason Renick’s turn to get in on the action. Though Nolan Kim’s corner kick was intended for a header, Renick scooped up the miss from point blank range to put the Gore Rangers up 4-3. This time, there would be no looking back.

With 4:36 to go, Heinemann aimed a corner kick low, where Schwartz found it in the center of the box, swiping it past goalie Jacob Sutter with the side of his foot for the nail in the proverbial coffin.

With the 5-3 win, the Gore Rangers move on to face No. 6 Lotus — which upset No. 2 Bishop Machebeuf in the other semifinal — for the 2A title Nov. 12 at 9 a.m. at Switchbacks Weidner Field in Colorado Springs.