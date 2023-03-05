Vail Mountain School hosts Carlotta Walls LaNier for VMS Speaker Series

Cover of "Mighty Long Way: My Journey to Justice at Little Rock Central High School"

Courtesy photo

Vail Mountain School will host Carlotta Walls LaNier for the VMS Speaker Series on Thursday, March 9, at 5:30 p.m. in the Peter Abuisi Theater. LaNier is the author of “A Mighty Long Way: My Journey to Justice at Little Rock Central High School,” and is a key protagonist in one of the most significant moments of the Civil Rights Movement.

As the youngest member of the “Little Rock Nine,” LaNier will share her journey and experiences of breaking down barriers and challenging prevailing attitudes that forever changed the landscape of America. Her talk will reflect on the history and current state of civil rights, race and diversity.

A sought-after lecturer, Carlotta Walls LaNier has spoken at colleges and universities, women’s and African American organizations, libraries, and civic groups across the country. Her message encourages her audience to pay attention to the lessons of history and stay vigilant in fighting for equality.

After graduating from Little Rock Central High School, LaNier attended Michigan State University and graduated from Colorado State College, now the University of Northern Colorado. LaNier has received numerous accolades for her contributions to civil rights and education, including the Congressional Gold Medal and the NAACP’s Spingarn Medal. She is also an inductee into the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame, Girl Scouts Women of Distinction, and the National Women’s Hall of Fame. She currently serves as president of the Little Rock Nine Foundation. The Vail Mountain School Speaker Series is open to the entire community and free of charge.