Vail Mountain security staffers want to return ashes found under Chair 26

VAIL — Someone lost a small can of ashes on Vail Mountain, apparently those of a loved one.

The folks working in Vail Mountain security would like to put it back in the hands of whomever lost it.

One of the security staffers found the small can of ashes on Thursday, Feb. 8, while patrolling under Vail's Chair 26.

Security staffers say someone probably brought it up the mountain with the intentions of scattering it, in memory of their loved one.

They'd like to get the can back to the owner. It's listed in the company's lost and found, but apparently that's not where the folks who lost it are looking.

To claim it, email Comm@vailresorts.com.