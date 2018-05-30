Vail Mountain summer operations begin June 1; Epic Discovery starts June 8

VAIL — Vail Mountain will open for summer scenic rides and dining on Friday, June 1, with access to Gondola One out of Vail Village during the weekend. Operations will expand to daily mountain access via Gondola One in Vail Village and the Eagle Bahn Gondola in Lionshead Village on Friday, June 8, 2018.

Epic Discovery will open for the third summer at Vail Mountain on Friday, June 8. New this summer, The Scout Sampler Pass will give children access to the kids play area, a structure specifically for Vail's youngest guests. The play area includes a log balance beam, log crawl tunnel, log steppers, and a rock climbing boulder. Also new this summer is the Family Adventure Pack; buy three Adventure Passes and receive the lowest-priced fourth for free. The Kids Ride Free Program, which provides kids ages 12 and younger free access up the gondola with the purchase of an adult ticket, will return this summer.

Summer Gondola Dates, Hours

• Gondola One, Vail Village.

June 1 — 3: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday through Sunday.

June 8 — Sept. 3: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

• The 10th restaurant will open for lunch service on June 22. Reservations recommended.

Bikes will be allowed up the gondola until 4 p.m. as soon as conditions allow.

•Eagle Bahn Gondola, Lionshead Village.

June 8 — Sept. 3, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Eagle's Nest BBQ will be open daily for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bistro Fourteen will open for lunch service Friday, June 15, and dinner service Friday, June 22..

Game Creek Restaurant will open for the summer season on Sunday, June 17, Father's Day and will be open for dinner service Thursday through Saturday evenings.

• Bikes will be allowed up the gondola until 6:00 p.m., as soon as conditions allow.

Epic Discovery

• June 8 — Sept. 3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

• September 7 — 30, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.

For more information about Vail Mountain, call the Mountain Information Center, 970-754-8245 or go to http://www.vail.com.