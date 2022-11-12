Vail Mountain takes on Lotus School for Excellence in 2A state title game

The Vail Mountain School starters huddle before the start of the 2A state title game against Lotus School for Excellence.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

First half

Mason Geller makes an early clear in the 2A state soccer title game Saturday in Colorado Springs.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

32:11 – Abeneazer Getachew scores the game’s first goal from inside 10 yards to give Lotus School for Excellence an early 1-0 lead.

Abeneazer Getachew scored in the seventh minute of the 2A state championship, giving No. 6 Lotus School for Excellence a 1-0 lead over No. 1 Vail Mountain School.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

23:53 – Rutley Heinemann breaks free and fires a shot from 15 yards out that just misses the left post. Still 1-0 Meteors, but Gore Rangers are starting to press as Nolan Kim and Heinemann get more touches.

20:30 – Heinemann launches a perfect pass from the right midfield area to Nolan Kim, who is tackled two yards behind the 18-yard box line. The ensuing close-up free kick is batted away.

18:45 – Thomas Turilli has another Aaron Rodgers-like throw-in from the near sideline. The defacto corner kick is headed away by the Meteors. You have to give them credit for their stifling penalty-area defense.

The VMS cheering squad was out in full force at Switchbacks Weidner Field on Saturday.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

14:56 – Nolan Kim fires from 25-yards, straight-away and forces the Lotus goaltender to dive right for the block. Thirty seconds later, Heinemann dribbles into the box, centers to Thomas Steele, who fires it over the net. On the very next possession, Kim nearly arches one from the right side to the left upper corner. VMS seems destined to score at some point here.

1:17 – Turilli free kick from midfield leads to a barrage of headers around the goal, all of which come up empty.

:30 – Drew Johnson shoots it from the left side of the 18-box all the way to a crashing Javi Braun by the right post. Braun’s one-timer goes two feet wide. Lotus School for Excellence takes a 1-0 lead into the half.

Second Half

30:05 – The feistiness levels continue to increase with every call and collision. Still 1-0 Meteors.

Rutley Heinemann races cuts through the Lotus School for Excellence defense.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

21:23 – After being awarded a free kick from just inside the midfield line, Freddy Peraza raises his arms to get the crowd engaged. He then takes his chances with a shot on goal from way downtown, which is easily gathered in by Geller. The Gore Rangers have limited the Meteors‘ leading scorer, who came into the game with 38 goals on the season, in tremendous fashion.

Tommy Steele gets ready for a free kick early in the second half of the 2A state championship game on Saturday.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Gore Rangers’ coach Jake Rainey chats with an assistant coach with hjis team trailing 1-0 early in the second half of the state title game.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

19:43 – Heinemann heads the ball from point-blank range and it is deflected at the last second by a stray Meteor foot. The sophomore can only put his head in his hands in disbelief at the near score.

Vail Mountain School leads Lotus School for the Excellence 2-1 late in the second half.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

18:49 – Braun, who has a knack for cleaning things up around the goal, rebounds one into the net from the right side of the goal, tying things up at 1-1.

Rutley Heinemman scored with 15:40 remaining to give the Gore Rangers a 2-1 lead over the Meteors in the second half of the 2A state title game.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

15:40 – Heinemmann has a wide-open breakaway. Veers to his left and then sends a grounder to the right, beating the goalie easily for the 2-1 lead. Gore Ranger fans go nuts.

14:42 – Peraza gets a free kick from five yards beind the box. His bullet bends around the five-man Gore Ranger wall, but Geller dives low and to his left for a huge save.

Jack Schwartz (10) makes a pass during the state title game on Saturday.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

7:24 – Heinemann almost strikes again, but his shot from the wing is blocked down by Fernando Alcantar-Barajas.

Drew Johnson looks for an open teammate during the second half.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

2:50 – Peraza’s free kick from between the penalty box and midfield is just wide to the left as Lotus School for Excellence is making the Vail fans sweat it out. The underdogs have their defensemen way up as they’ve kept the ball in their zone for much of the last five minutes.

:58 – Meteors throw it in on their side. Johnson clears it out of bounds.

0:00 – VMS does it. State champs. 2-1 win.