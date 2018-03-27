Vail Mountain to host three interdenominational Easter Sunday services

VAIL — Vail Mountain will host its traditional interdenominational sunrise service on Easter Sunday, April 1, at 6 a.m. at Eagle's Nest.

The Eagle Bahn Gondola will open to the public at 5:30 a.m. to transport guests from Lionshead Village. Complimentary baked goods and beverages will be provided.

For those planning to attend the Easter sunrise service, the town of Vail is offering free parking for vehicles that enter the Lionshead Village parking structure after 5 a.m. and depart prior to 10 a.m. Upon departure, attendees should inform the booth attendants they were at the service.

For the sunrise service, the gondola ride is complimentary. Guests are not permitted to bring skis or snowboards. Following the service, guests will be asked to download via the gondola.

Additional Services

In addition, there will be two afternoon Easter services outside of Eagle's Nest, scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Simonton Deck, also known as the Holy Cross observation deck. Guests will need a lift ticket or scenic ride ticket for the 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. service.