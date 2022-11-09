Vail Mountain to open Friday with at least 75 acres of terrain

Vail Chief Operating Officer Beth Howard cuts the ribbon on Opening Day 2019 atop Gondola One. Vail Mountain will open for the season on Friday.

Vail Daily archive

Vail Mountain will open Friday at 9 a.m. with at least 75 acres of open terrain for skiers and snowboarders, the resort announced Wednesday.

Gondola One is set to start transporting guests up the mountain at 9 a.m., where the Mountaintop Express lift (No. 4) will offer access to the Swingsville and Ramshorn runs. Skiers will be required to download at the end of the ski day.

The Eagle Bahn Gondola in Lionshead will also open for the season Friday, as well, offering access to the beginner area at Eagle’s Nest. Guests using that beginner area will also have to download the Eagle Bahn gondola at the conclusion of their ski day.

The mountain will also celebrate 60 years of operation on Friday with a small Opening Day ceremony starting at 8:15 a.m. next to Gondola One in Vail Village.

“Ceremony participants will include Vail’s key sustainability and environmental partner, The United States Forest Service, as well as the National Brotherhood of Skiers, SOS Outreach, Small Champions, and Vail Veterans,” the resort reported in a release issued Wednesday. “These Vail Mountain and EpicPromise partners represent how the resort will make strides toward its vision for the next 60 years.”

Live DJs and free food such as strudel, coffee and hot cocoa will be available from both villages, and local favorite Helmut Fricker will be performing at the top of Gondola One, the resort reported.

“Guests are also invited to experience a complimentary 10th Mountain Whiskey and Spirits whiskey tasting starting at 1 p.m. at Express Lift, located next to Gondola One,” according to the release.

“We’re honored to be opening the mountain for this celebratory season full of classic Vail fun,” said Beth Howard, vice president and chief operating officer of Vail Mountain. “Even more, we’re honored to have amazing partners with us to celebrate this season, as well as our commitments to sustainability, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, youth access and adaptive sports.”