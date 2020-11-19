Vail Mountain to open season Friday with 200 acres of terrain
The ski season that Eagle County needs in the worst way is finally here, thanks to a big assist from Mother Nature and the full force of Vail’s massive snowmaking system.
Vail Mountain will open Friday at 9 a.m. with 200 acres of terrain, top-to-bottom skiing and access to terrain from all three base areas — more than doubling last year’s Opening Day acreage.
It will, for sure, be different than previous season openers — following the unprecedented shutdown of both local mountains in March at the height of the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
After eight months of reinventing the entire on-mountain experience.
