Vail Mountain to open season Friday with 200 acres of terrain

Freshly groomed corduroy lines the base of Gondola One Tuesday in Vail. The resort is still scheduled to open Friday.



The ski season that Eagle County needs in the worst way is finally here, thanks to a big assist from Mother Nature and the full force of Vail’s massive snowmaking system.

Vail Mountain will open Friday at 9 a.m. with 200 acres of terrain, top-to-bottom skiing and access to terrain from all three base areas — more than doubling last year’s Opening Day acreage.

It will, for sure, be different than previous season openers — following the unprecedented shutdown of both local mountains in March at the height of the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

After eight months of reinventing the entire on-mountain experience.

