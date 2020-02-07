Vail Mountaineer Hockey Club, Alpine Bank announce ‘reimagined’ scholarships

The Vail Mountaineer Hockey Club and Alpine Bank have announced a reimagined vision for the organization’s scholarship program.

A reflection of Alpine Bank’s deep commitment to local youth, the partnership with the hockey club directly underwrites scholarships which offset registration fees for players whose families qualify to receive partial or complete scholarships. This provides access to skaters and goalies who may not otherwise be able to afford costs associated with playing the game.

“Our partnership with the Mountaineers is the latest example of Alpine Bank’s 47-year effort to give back to the communities that it serves,” said Timothy Haley, Alpine Bank’s assistant vice president of commercial banking in a news release. “We believe that by giving kids opportunity, we enrich our community along with its wonderful families.”

With two players in the club, Haley sought to work with the Mountaineers to identify an opportunity which would align with the bank’s philosophy of investing in families in the community, while also addressing a very real need within the club. Collaborating with Mountaineers Fundraising Director Trista Sutter, they targeted the club’s sponsorship program as a mutually beneficial, meaningful way to support families for whom cost is a deterrent.

“Like so many nonprofit organizations in our valley, we rely upon relationships with sponsors and partner organizations to offset costs for our families,” said Sutter, a Mountaineers parent and board member. “We’re incredibly grateful for Alpine Bank’s support and are even more thrilled to have identified a shared belief of making hockey accessible to all.”

For more information, go to VailMountaineers.com. To inquire about sponsorships or request application materials for the program, email fundraising@vailmountaineer.com.