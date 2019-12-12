Vail Mountain’s Back Bowls to open Friday

Sun Up and Sun Down bowls on Vail Mountain are set to open Friday.



With 11 inches of new snow in the last week and much more on the way, Vail Mountain is excited to announce the opening of its legendary Back Bowls on Friday.

“We are thrilled to kick off the opening of our signature Back Bowls terrain at Vail, with Sun Up and Sun Down Bowls,” said Vail Vice President and COO Beth Howard in a news release. “We have had a strong start to the season, and are excited to build on the momentum as we head into the weekend and the holidays.”

Beginning Friday, skiers and riders at Vail will have access to more than 2,500 acres of terrain — the most in Colorado. As of Dec. 12, the resort had 1,414 acres of terrain open. Terrain will include trails accessed by High Noon Express Lift (No. 5) and Sun Up Express Lift (No. 9) in Sun Up and Sun Down Bowls. Vail will also open top-to-bottom skiing on trails including Blue Ox, Highline, Prima and Riva Ridge, the longest run at Vail Mountain.

In addition to the opening of Vail’s Back Bowls, more terrain and snow is expected this weekend across Colorado, including at Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte and Keystone.

At Beaver Creek, Saturday marks the opening of the Strawberry Park Express Lift (No. 12), and ski access will be available between Bachelor Gulch and the main mountain via Primrose. Additionally, the Beaver Creek Nordic Center is scheduled to open on Saturday, with cross country and snowshoe trails available in McCoy Park, accessible from Strawberry Park Express Lift (No. 12). Beaver Creek Resort will offer more than 750 acres of terrain this weekend, up from the 644 acres that were open as of Dec. 12.