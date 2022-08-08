Vail names four finalists for its town manager position

Vail Mayor Kim Langmaid has announced the search for a new Vail Town Manager has been narrowed to four finalists:

Heather Balser, Interim Chief Resiliency Officer, City of Greeley, Colorado.

John Craig, Assistant County Administrative Officer, Mono County, California.

Russell Forrest, City Manager, City of Gunnison, Colorado. Forrest is the former director of the Vail Community Development Department.

Bentley Henderson, Assistant County Manager, Summit County, Colorado.

The candidates will travel to Vail for a series of interviews on Aug. 11 and 12. The itinerary will include a community meet and greet scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, at Vail Golf & Nordic Clubhouse. All interested community members are encouraged to attend.



The finalists were selected by the Vail Town Council following an initial screening of 67 applications by the executive search firm Columbia Ltd. The council will determine the next steps following this week’s interviews.

Additional biographical information on the four finalists will be available at vailgov.com by Aug. 10.