Vail names Kathleen Halloran its new deputy town manager

Kathleen Halloran

Town of Vail/courtesy photo

Kathleen Halloran, Vail’s finance director since 2014, has been promoted to serve as deputy town manager effective immediately. The selection was announced by interim Town Manager Stan Zemler following an interview process.

As deputy town manager, Halloran will be responsible for assisting and supporting the town manager in planning, managing and directing the town’s administrative operations and services to meet the Town Council’s goals and objectives. This will include continued participation with the town’s executive management team in helping to support the manager in areas of policy planning, organizational development, intergovernmental activities, community projects, citizen engagement, budgeting and program development. She will also serve as acting town manager in the absence of the town manager.



Halloran’s career in Vail spans 16 years in the finance department. She moved to Vail in 2000, after seven years working in corporate finance, accounting and audit in Chicago. In Vail, Halloran served as vice president of finance for the Vail Valley Chamber & Tourism Bureau (now Vail Valley Partnership) for eight years before joining the town of Vail as manager of budgets and financial reporting. She was promoted to finance director in 2014.

As finance director, Halloran has collaborated on a number of projects for the town, including strategic planning, employee compensation, short-term rental regulations, financing construction of town infrastructure and housing developments, and working on tax ballot measures. Halloran oversaw drastic expenditure cuts during the Great Recession while maintaining current workforce and zero reliance on reserves. She later created a recession plan just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. She directed the $125 million annual budget process, financial reporting and investments of $140 million for the town.

Halloran said she’s looking forward to serving Vail in new ways with an expanded role for the town.

“After 16 years I’m ready for this new challenge, to actively contribute to the large and complex projects for the town, support a new town manager transition and continue serving the town of Vail in this role as deputy town manager,” she said.