Vail nets Great Outdoors Colorado habitat restoration grant for work along Gore Creek

DENVER — In a Friday, Dec. 15, announcement, the Great Outdoors Colorado Board awarded a $38,847 habitat restoration grant to the town of Vail for restoration work along Gore Creek .

GOCO's habitat restoration grant program improves and restores Colorado's rivers, streams, wetlands and critical habitat on conserved lands and open spaces.

Designated as a 303(d) waterway under the Clean Water Act, Gore Creek does not meet standards for aquatic life due to loss of habitat, polluted storm water and urban runoff. Restoring native, creek-side vegetation by planting 2,700 trees and plants and stabilizing creek banks with new structures will shade the creek, reduce erosion and filter runoff, all helping improve habitat for fish, birds and other wildlife.

Barriers and signs will deter people from leaving trails and stepping into restored areas, and new access points along the creek will allow anglers and others a way to enjoy the creek.

Most of the project area is just east of the Vail Valley Drive Bridge.