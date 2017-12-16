Vail not on Conde Nast list of top ski resorts; Beaver Creek comes in at No. 14

EAGLE COUNTY — Conde Nast Traveler Magazine recently put Telluride atop its list of the top 20 resorts in North America. Vail didn't make the list, but Beaver Creek was listed in the 14th spot.

Vail Resorts' Park City (15) and the Canyons (13) resorts sandwiched Beaver Creek on the list. Breckenridge was in the list's 17th spot, and Whistler Blackcomb was fifth.

After Telluride — which had six trails and five lifts open on Friday, Dec. 15 — here's the entire list: 2) Ski Santa Fe, New Mexico; 3) Deer Valley, Utah; 4) Sundance, Utah; 5) Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia; 6) Aspen; 7) Crested Butte; 8) Banff Sunshine, Alberta, Canada; 9) Alyeska, Alaska; 10) Snowmass; 11) Sun Valley, Idaho; 12) Monarch Mountain; 13) The Canyons, Utah; 14) Beaver Creek; 15) Park City, Utah; 16) Aspen Highlands; 17) Breckenridge; 18) Jackson Hole, Wyoming; 19) Jay Peak, Vermont and 20) Taos.

More information is available on the Conde Nast website.