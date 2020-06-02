Vail Oktoberfest canceled for fall 2020
Vail Oktoberfest, scheduled for September 2020, has been canceled due to the uncertainties surrounding the ongoing government restrictions and guidelines related to large gatherings brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Festivities were scheduled for September 11-13, 2020 in Lionshead Village and September 18-20, 2020 in Vail Village. The early fall tradition has hosted more than 25,000 locals and visitors over the two weekends.
“We contemplated several variations and options for this year’s Vail Oktoberfest and closely considered the public safety responsibility based on the large crowds we have seen in the past but ultimately concluded this was the best decision. Vail Oktoberfest is about celebrating, being with friends and gathering to have a good time which is difficult during this time,” said James Deighan, Managing Partner for Highline, which organizes the event. “We look forward to bringing back Oktoberfest next year when we can all celebrate together.”
The 2021 Vail Oktoberfest will return September 10-12, 2021 in Lionshead and September 17-19, 2021 in Vail Village.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
WATCH: Protestors gather peacefully in Vail Village to demonstrate for George Floyd
As shock and outrage over George Floyd’s killing swept the nation over the weekend, even the luxurious streets of Vail Village were not insulated from pressure boiling over in the form of demonstrations.