Vail Oktoberfest canceled for fall 2020

Vail Oktoberfest has cited restrictions on gathering sizes as a main reason for this year's cancelation.

Special to the Daily

Vail Oktoberfest, scheduled for September 2020, has been canceled due to the uncertainties surrounding the ongoing government restrictions and guidelines related to large gatherings brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Festivities were scheduled for September 11-13, 2020 in Lionshead Village and September 18-20, 2020 in Vail Village. The early fall tradition has hosted more than 25,000 locals and visitors over the two weekends.

“We contemplated several variations and options for this year’s Vail Oktoberfest and closely considered the public safety responsibility based on the large crowds we have seen in the past but ultimately concluded this was the best decision. Vail Oktoberfest is about celebrating, being with friends and gathering to have a good time which is difficult during this time,” said James Deighan, Managing Partner for Highline, which organizes the event. “We look forward to bringing back Oktoberfest next year when we can all celebrate together.”

The 2021 Vail Oktoberfest will return September 10-12, 2021 in Lionshead and September 17-19, 2021 in Vail Village.