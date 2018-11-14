Vail Opening Day is here! See live updates

Opening day has arrived, and we are bringing you live updates from Vail Mountain! Use #VailLive on Instagram to have your opening day photos featured.

______

10:00 a.m. One more look at Vail mountain from the top of Chair 4.

________

______

9:30 a.m. Ken Hoeve and Tricia Swenson are LIVE at the top of Vail mountain for your first look at opening day conditions!

______________________

8:50 a.m. Tricia Swenson and Ken Hoeve are LIVE at the rope drop at Born Free Express (lift 8 ) on Vail Mountain! The 2018-2019 season is here! #seizetheseason #backtowinter #vail

_________________________

8:30 a.m. Tricia Swenson and Ken Hoeve are LIVE getting the vibe on Vail's opening day! #seizetheseason #backtowinter #vail

_________________________

7: 30 a.m. Tricia Swenson and Ken Hoeve just went LIVE in Lionshead, now we are going LIVE to see who is here for first chair at Gondola One in Vail Village! #seizetheseason #backtowinter #vail

________

6:30 a.m. Tricia Swenson and Ken Hoeve are LIVE at the base of Lionshead checking in to see who is in line vying for first chair on Vail's opening day! #seizetheseason #backtowinter #vail