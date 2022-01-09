Vail opens Blue Sky Basin chairlift for the season

It’s a bluebird day for Blue Sky Basin opening Sunday in Vail. The area of Vail Mountain opened with Skyline Express.

Vail Mountain opened its Skyline Express chairlift (No. 37) to skiers on Sunday, offering access to Blue Sky Basin for the 2021-22 season.

Vail recorded 7 inches of new snow on Saturday, making for powdery conditions on runs such as Encore, The Divide, In the Wuides and CJ’s Glade.

Skiers and riders make their way down Champagne Glade in Blue Sky Basin on its opening Sunday in Vail.

The chairs flanking No. 37, Pete’s Express (No. 39) and Earl’s Express (No. 38) did not open along with Skyline Express, leaving some powdery areas preserved for a later date.

The terrain under Earl’s Express was open to the public, with skiers taking Kelly’s Toll Road back to Skyline Express following a run through Earl’s Bowl.

People enjoy the opening of Blue Sky Basin Sunday in Vail.

No word has been issued from Vail Resorts on when Pete’s and Earl’s chairs might open for the season.

The opening of Blue Sky Basin brings Vail to 74% of its total terrain offering.