Vail pair plead not guilty in alleged weed for wheels deal with Teller County Sheriff

DIVIDE — An alleged Vail marijuana dealer and his accomplice say they did not try to swap four pounds of black-market pot for the Teller County Sheriff's personal SUV.

Shane Langley and Jane Cravens, both of Vail, pleaded not guilty in Teller County District Court.

Teller County prosecutors say the pair answered Sheriff Jason Mikesell's Craigslist ad for the personal vehicle Mikesell was trying to sell, according to Cmdr. Greg Couch, Teller County Sheriff's Office public information officer.

Instead of paying cash for Mikesell's SUV, Langley sent Mikesell a text message suggesting that he trade around four pounds of "high quality" and "organically grown" marijuana, Mikesell said.

The marijuana is worth $1,500 a pound in Colorado, but outside Colorado it could be worth $2,500 to $3,600 per pound.

Apparently, Langley did not know he was talking to the sheriff. He even texted pictures of the marijuana to Mikesell.

"It seems like our suspect was familiar with making trades on Craigslist," Mikesell said.

Teller County Sheriff's Detectives seized the opportunity immediately and set up a buy/bust to see if Langley was serious. Apparently, he was. Langley and Cravens were arrested in possession of approximately four pounds of weed.

"It was probably a surprise for both him and me from me receiving a text to how all this ended," Mikesell said.

Langley and Cravens are both scheduled for trial later this spring.

Teller County is west of Colorado Springs.

