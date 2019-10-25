Vail Parking passes go on sale soon; no price changes

Vail hasn't made any changes in its parking pass prices for the season.



VAIL — Season parking passes will be ready for purchase beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28 on the lower level of the Vail Municipal Building, 75 South Frontage Road, with an added incentive for those who make their purchase early.

The first 500 buyers will receive a voucher good for a free day of parking to be redeemed any time during the season, a value of $30. The free voucher is good for individual customers and is being offered for the third season to help reduce last-minute crowding. The offer does not apply to bulk purchases.

Paid parking in the Vail Village and Lionshead parking structures will coincide with the start of Vail Mountain’s 2019-2020 ski and snowboard season, which is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 15.

Vail’s winter parking pass rates and related policies were adopted by the Town Council at its Oct. 1 meeting after reviewing recommendations from its citizen-based Parking & Transportation Task Force. This includes continuation of two-hour free parking, no price increases for season pass discounts or hourly parking, and the return of an employee pass option for access to the Red Sandstone parking garage.

Also returning this season will be free parking in the structures upon entry after 3 p.m. This program was introduced in 1996 to encourage après ski vibrancy and has become popular with guests and residents.

There will be six discount season parking passes available this winter, plus an incremental rate structure for value cards. Rates are unchanged from the previous season. The town’s parking pass sales office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday throughout the winter.

To coincide with the start of paid parking, Vail Transit will increase bus service on the Ford Park, Lionsridge Loop and West Vail Express routes beginning Nov. 5 prior to implementation of the full winter schedule in December.

As an additional option, the town offers free parking in satellite areas serviced by the town’s transit system. The inventory includes the following locations available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.: Gore Creek Trailhead, East Vail Interchange Trailhead, Pitkin Creek Trailhead, Booth Falls Trailhead, Spraddle Creek Trailhead, Red Sandstone Creek Trailhead, Buffehr Creek Trailhead, Davos Trailhead and Red Sandstone Park. Parking availability is limited and some spaces are restricted to three-hour trailhead use.

Free parking will also be available at Donovan Park with 90 spaces on days when the pavilion isn’t in use. A sign will be used at the park’s entrance to indicate availability each day. Parking availability for Donovan Park will be updated regularly on http://www.vaileventparking.com.

In addition, first-come, first-served free parking, 50 spaces, will be available on the North Frontage Road across from the West Vail Mall as well as an additional 80 spaces on the North Frontage Road west of the West Vail roundabout. All 130 spaces will be available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Free emergency parking along the South Frontage Road will again be activated in overflow parking situations this season. Easily identified bus stops will be in use along the Frontage Road for added convenience. Real-time parking structure counts for the structures are available at vailparkingcounts.com or download the free Vail app.

For more information, go to vailgov.com/parking or call 970-479-2104.