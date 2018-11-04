Vail parks transition to winter season; portable toilets available at some parks

VAIL — Public restrooms in most of Vail's town parks shut down at the end of the day Sunday, Nov. 4, in preparation for the winter season. The closures impact facilities at Ford Park, Bighorn Park, Red Sandstone Park, Stephens Park, Ellefson Park and Buffehr Creek Park. These restrooms will be reopened in the spring.

Portable toilets will be provided for Bighorn Park, Red Sandstone Park and Stephens Park during the winter, while Donovan Park restrooms remain open year-round. For additional information, contact Charlie Turnbull in the town's Public Works Department at 970-477-3425 or 970-390-3008.