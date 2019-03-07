 I-70 closed between Vail and Frisco due to avalanche, ruptured gas line | VailDaily.com

I-70 closed between Vail and Frisco due to avalanche, ruptured gas line

Shelter is available at the Vail Police Department

Daily staff report
An avalanche near the Conoco in Copper Mountain has ruptured a natural-gas line. Interstate 70 is closed between Frisco and Vail. Colorado 91 is closed between Leadville and Copper. Crews are on scene.

 

 