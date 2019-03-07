I-70 closed between Vail and Frisco due to avalanche, ruptured gas line

I-70 closed between Vail and Frisco due to avalanche, ruptured gas lineShelter is available at the Vail Police DepartmentDaily staff report newsroom@vaildaily.comMarch 7, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) Daily staff report newsroom@vaildaily.comMarch 7, 2019An avalanche near the Conoco in Copper Mountain has ruptured a natural-gas line. Interstate 70 is closed between Frisco and Vail. Colorado 91 is closed between Leadville and Copper. Crews are on scene. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsWinter storm warning issued for Vail, surrounding areasVail police investigating fatal accident Tuesday morning on I-70I-70 is now open at Vail Pass, please drive safelyMinturn’s new mayor looks to maintain ‘funky mountain town’ vibe