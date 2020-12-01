Vail Pass reopened eastbound
UPDATE (8:24 a.m.): Vail Pass has reopened, please drive safely.
A safety closure is in effect on I-70 eastbound at Vail Pass. Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.
This story will be updated.
